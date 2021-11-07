Reed Miklavcic was in the right spot to give Loras an early lead.
The Duhawks defense was in the right spot the final 85 minutes to keep their rival at bay.
Miklavcic scored the only goal in the opening 4 minutes, and Loras survived an onslaught over the final 15 minutes to hold off the University of Dubuque, 1-0, in the American Rivers Conference men’s soccer tournament final on Saturday afternoon at Oyen Field.
Dubuque, which had won consecutive regular-season titles and was seeking its first tournament championship, had seven prime scoring chances over the final 14:45, but Loras turned away each and every one to earn its sixth consecutive victory.
“That’s so stressful. You look at the clock every time you get the chance, which is probably pretty dumb. But, we held on. We did what we had to do,” Miklavcic said. “It was a full team performance. I had the goal, but this had nothing to do with me. It was the whole team. Complete team performance. We finally started clicking a few weeks ago and we’ve been unbeaten since.”
The Duhawks improved to 12-6-2 overall and won the program’s ninth conference tournament title, tying Luther for most in league history, to earn an automatic berth into the NCAA Division III tournament. Loras will find out Monday afternoon who and where it will play in the first round.
“I’m from Dubuque, I grew up watching those guys play in the national tournament, so it’s pretty surreal for me,” said Loras defender Jared Block, a former Dubuque Wahlert standout. “My dad is over here watching this game and we would always watch those games together. Now I’m going to be part of it. I’m going to be on that field, I’m going to be playing next to my best friends. It’s kind of euphoria, to be honest.”
Dubuque (13-4-1), meanwhile, will have to hope its resume is good enough to warrant an at-large selection. The Spartans, who became the first A-R-C team ever to go 8-0 in league play, last qualified for the national tournament in 2016.
“Hopefully it’s good, right? We’ll find out,” Dubuque coach Brad Johnson said. “I think a lot comes down to factors that we can’t control. … Again, great body of work throughout the entire season, so hopefully the selection committee is able to see that.”
Loras wasted little time taking a lead. Jose Melo crossed a pass into the box and Dubuque goalkeeper Christoffer Rastock punched it away — but right to Miklavcic, who calmly headed it into the net just 3:48 into the match.
“It was huge. We got the momentum, and you saw the fans. I thought after that goal they just shut off,” Miklavcic said. “In the second half they came on and holding them for the last 10 (minutes) was tough. That’s why you play soccer, for moments like that. You’ve got to push through that.”
Loras almost doubled its lead moments later, but a Dubuque defender used his body to block a shot right at the goal line. Melo had another shot blocked in a similar fashion with 7 minutes left in the half.
Dubuque turned it on the final 15 minutes in a push for the equalizer.
Joel Skog-Johansson was fouled at the top of the box, but the free kick just missed, leading to a corner kick. Axel Aaman took a shot off another corner, but Loras goalkeeper Connor Fitzpatrick deflected the ball from his knees.
The Spartans’ Darren Gray lofted a free kick just over the crossbar with 9:45 left, a shot sailed wide with 5:30 left, and Gavin Wooldridge’s shot was blocked over the crossbar 45 seconds later. Another Spartan shot high with 3:33 left, a header went over the bar a minute later, and a Loras defender flew in to clear a dangerous cross in front of the net with just more than a minute left.
“Honestly it was kind of just hang on for dear life at that point, if we’re going to be honest,” Block said. “Everyone fought hard, everyone did their part.
“We were fighting for our life, backs against the wall. But when you’ve got people willing to put their bodies on the line and fight for each other, that’s how you clear those chances. You’ve got to be scrappy, you’ve got to be gritty to get that ball out.”
Dubuque pulled goalkeeper Rastock up for a final corner kick with 58 seconds left, but the Duhawks cleared the ball one final time as the last 10 seconds clicked off the clock.
“The field was tilting our way and we had a lot of opportunities,” Johnson said. “Definitely a compliment to our guys and their mentality to continue to create and not get frustrated with it. Unfortunately, time just ran out before we were able to get a goal. But I’m super proud of the fight from the team and the way they went about it. A lot to be proud of from the entire season.”