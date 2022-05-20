BELLEVUE, Iowa — Murphy Newlin has a simple task when he steps up to take a corner kick: Aim for Dubuque Wahlert’s tallest player on the field.
Most times, that person is Alex Eisbach.
It’s a formula that has worked out nicely for the Golden Eagles.
“Biggest man,” Newlin said. “That’s the first thing I look for. Eisbach, actually.”
Newlin assisted goals on a pair of corner kicks, Eisbach scored twice and assisted on another, and Wahlert opened its postseason with a 5-0 victory over Bellevue Marquette in a Class 1A substate quarterfinal on Thursday at Felderman Park.
“(Eisbach is) definitely a target,” Eagles coach Cameron Scott said. “All the boys are a threat if they want to be, but when it comes to Alex, his hand-eye coordination and the height that he gets when he goes up for a ball is very hard to challenge.”
Wahlert (5-11) advanced to play at Davenport Assumption (11-5) in Monday’s substate semifinal. The Knights beat Wahlert during the regular season; the Eagles beat Assumption in last year’s substate tournament.
“(We just have to do the) same thing we did here,” Eisbach said. “Come in with a winning mentality, control the things we can control and just play our hearts out. That’s all we can do.”
Marquette set a new program attendance record with 153 tickets scanned.
But, the Mohawks (7-6) played the final 12:10 with 10 players after Logan Kloser picked up his second yellow card of the match. A fan was subsequently ejected by one of the officials for yelling at the officials despite a previous warning.
The game was played with a two-man officiating crew, one of 15 such arrangements for postseason matches across the state, bringing to light just how dire the officiating shortage is.
Brant Perry, who scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday’s victory over Western Dubuque, opened the scoring on Thursday after Eisbach chipped a ball over the Mohawks defense, leaving Perry one-on-one with Marquette goalkeeper Cole Heim for his 13th goal of the season.
The score held until halftime despite Wahlert outshooting the Mohawks, 14-3, over the first 40 minutes.
The switch flipped in the second half.
Eisbach and Newlin connected on a corner kick for a 2-0 lead just 10:03 into the second half.
“In practice we always emphasize capitalizing on our corner kicks and long throws, especially with J.P. (Weber) out there, who can throw it all the way into the box,” Eisbach said. “It’s just going up there wanting to win the ball. It’s that mindset that I’m going to go up and win that ball.”
Luke Welbes converted an assist from Jackson Haugen a little more than 7 minutes later, and just a short time after his shot had glanced off the bottom of the crossbar and somehow stayed out of the net.
Eisbach scored again on an assist from Haugen with 14 minutes left, and Nathan Schiesl knocked home a corner kick from Newlin with 4:52 remaining.
“A lot of times, once we get playing, we flip that switch on. It happens in practice, too,” Newlin said. “Just kind of getting a feel for things and then flipping that switch.”
Wahlert outshot Marquette, 28-6, and finished with a 13-1 advantage in shots on goal.
“I gave the guys an objective at halftime to go out and score as many goals as they possibly could, whilst still playing the same style of soccer, not deviating from it,” Scott said. “They did it to a T. They did it to an absolute T. I could not be more proud of them and it’s definitely momentum we need going into the Assumption game.”
Chris Schmitt needed just one save to earn the shutout for the Golden Eagles.
Heim kept the Mohawks in the game with eight saves, including a pair of spectacular stops.
“There were two or three different times throughout the game where I mentioned to (assistant coach) Jared (Block), ‘Keeper’s done really well there,’” Scott said. “He’s very commanding in and around his box. He makes his box his own and as a keeper, that’s what you need. Without that, you’re going to have guys running through, scoring tap-ins, winning headers, and I think he did everything he could to keep his team in the game tonight. Hat’s off to him, he’s a great keeper.”
