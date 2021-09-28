PEOSTA, Iowa — Michael O’Keefe stood over the ball and lined up his putt as a foursome watched from just off the fringe.
The actor perhaps best known for portraying Danny Noonan in the 1980 cult classic golf comedy “Caddyshack” pulls the putter back and takes his shot, but the ball trails a little wide.
He looks at the foursome and offers consolation that at least he has shown them a better line.
Sure enough, Mike Theisen — third in a group that included Loras wrestling coach TJ Miller, assistant coach Jimmy Davis and tournament director Joe Wall — steps up and sinks the 20-footer for eagle.
“I don’t know how much higher I can go. It’s all downhill from here,” Theisen joked after stepping off the ninth green at Thunder Hills Country Club on Monday.
O’Keefe was appearing as part of the “Golfin’ with Dolphin” charity event. All proceeds from the event — organized by Dolph’s Iron Bar manager, John Finn — went to United Way and Hills and Dales.
Gary Dolphin, the radio voice of the Iowa Hawkeyes and the namesake for both the golf outing and the bar, hit the course alongside former Hawkeyes basketball star Bobby Hansen.
Dolphin — who also serves on boards for both United Way and Hills and Dales, among a host of other worthy causes — and Finn pledged to continue to grow what they say will be an annual event.
“I’ve been on a lot of boards and commissions over the years, and very partial to all of them,” Dolphin said. “But United Way and Hills and Dales have been two special causes that I’ve stayed involved with over the better part of 40 years, so it was a no-brainer for me. It’s kind of like throwing dirtballs at the wall to see what sticks, in terms of how many people would come out and play today, because it is late September. But we had a perfect day for it.”
O’Keefe camped out on the ninth green and took the first putt for each of the 15 foursomes to come through. The event was a four-person best shot. O’Keefe’s putt would count if he made it.
By the end of the day, he said he had made a handful. Be he, too, was more than happy to pose for photos and answer questions about the movie.
“Caddyshack has this crazy place in the American film-going culture, and for golfers especially,” said O’Keefe, who recounted a conversation with organizer John Finn on the way in from the airport Monday morning. “(He) said … that there is probably no amateur round of golf played in America right now where people don’t quote Caddyshack. Who knew that would be the truth when we were making it, but for some reason it is.
“And I get to show up and lend a little support to the United Way and Hills and Dales. All I have to do is show up and say yes and hit golf balls. It’s a no-brainer.”
Caddyshack is an inherently quotable movie and O’Keefe has heard his share of yells and shouts on the streets.
One in particular sticks out. He was walking to his car from a nightclub in downtown Los Angeles at 2 a.m. when a car came by and rolled the window down. Instead, somebody yelled “Noonan” out the window.
“I’m a lucky guy,” he said. “I got to grab on to Chevy Chase’s coattails and hang out with Bill Murray and Ted Knight and Rodney Dangerfield, and now, 40 years later, I’m out here making putts in Iowa. Who would have thought that was possible? I’ve led a charmed life because of it and I’m really grateful to be a part of it.”
The United Way and Hills and Dales were both grateful to be a part of the event, too.
“To have fundraisers like this really helps us to advance our mission of connecting people and resources to advance the health, education and income of those in need in our community,” said Ellen Dettmer, Director of Development for United Way — which currently supports 31 local non-profit programs in the local area. “Every single dollar helps support those programs, so stuff like this, where people can get out and enjoy themselves golfing, is great because they are going to go toward supporting those programs that United Way helps out.”
Hills and Dales provides a wide range of services to youth with intellectual disabilities, from 24-hour care to hourly care. It also provides adaptive equipment and also sponsors group outings, like a recent trip to a Minnesota Twins game in Minneapolis.
Having a fundraiser in their benefit with the name Gary Dolphin attached isn’t something it takes lightly.
“It’s priceless,” said Jack Mescher, CEO of Hills and Dales. “Gary certainly comes with some recognition and the fact that he could choose any charity, and he’s part of many, but that he chooses to represent Hills and Dales is nothing we would take for granted and we’re very grateful for his dedication and attention. Our mission is to build meaningful lives, and it’s an easy mission to advocate for because it’s such a clear cause, so it’s not surprising to us that so many members of the community come out to support a great cause.”