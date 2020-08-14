The Mississippi Valley Running Association announced Thursday that it has canceled this year’s MVRA Benefit Classic.
The 43rd annual rendition of the Benefit Classic was scheduled for Sept. 19 with both a 5K and half marathon set to start and finish at Mystique Community Ice Center. Because of the current status of the coronavirus pandemic, the MVRA decided looking ahead to 2021 was the best option.
“We believe this is the best decision for the safety of our participants, the running community, and greater Dubuque area as we do our part to help minimize the effects and spread of this disease,” the MVRA said in a release. “In making this decision, the MVRA worked in partnership with our local government, public health departments, city officials, police and sheriff departments, facility operators, sponsors, and volunteers. This collective group of organizations feel that this is the right choice, however difficult it may be to accept.”
Entry fees for this year’s race will be deferred to 2021 to help offset expenses the non-profit organization had already incurred related to this year’s race.
“We appreciate all the support from the community for our events,” the MVRA statement said. “When you participate in and support our events you help make a difference in people’s lives throughout our community. We encourage you to remain healthy by staying active and doing your part in helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We look forward to seeing you next year at our events and are committed to working hard to bring you great events and welcome you back to racing and a bit of normalcy.”