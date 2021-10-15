GALENA, Ill. — As the postseason approaches, volleyball programs typically take the positives out of losses and look to learn and grow from them moving toward their ultimate goals.
With three-fourths of the regular season in the books, the Galena volleyball team is still boasting a goose egg in the loss column.
So, the Pirates are just trying to absorb everything and develop what they can from win after win after win.
“We’re just taking every win that we get and learning from our mistakes,” said Galena junior outside hitter Taylor Hilby. “Sometimes we have bad games, but we learn from it in practice. We just motivate ourselves to win more games.”
The motivation was clearly strong on Thursday night, as with a Northwest Upstate Illini Conference championship at stake against rival East Dubuque, the Pirates wasted little time.
Maggie Furlong floored seven kills, and Hilby and Gracie Furlong added six apiece, as the Class 1A No. 4-ranked Pirates breezed past the Warriors in a brisk 40-minute sweep, 25-8, 25-11, at Galena High School to lock up their first NUIC crown since 2018.
“To be honest, the last two matches we haven’t played really well,” Galena coach Dennis Wills said. “We got the wins, but we just haven’t executed and focused on our defense like the way we want to. We were kind of on a mission tonight to come out and do that. We knew it would be a fun environment with a big rivalry game. They executed very well tonight. I’m very happy.”
Julia Townsend delivered 20 assists and five blocks, while Addie Hefel had nine digs and two ace serves as the Pirates improved to 27-0-1 on the season and 10-0 in league play.
“It’s super exciting to be able to play with my teammates, and especially with how we did tonight,” Townsend said. “We played so well and so strong as a team. It’s exciting and we’re having such a good season.”
Anna Berryman led East Dubuque with four kills and two digs, but the Warriors (8-10-3, 6-5) had no answer for the powerful swing attack of Hilby and the Furlong sisters, Maggie (senior) and Gracie (freshman).
“Our offense is pretty strong, but we know we have to play well on defense,” Wills said. “Tonight, they executed well on the other side of the ball and that’s where we’ve been focusing on lately: making our defense better. We blocked well and passed pretty well.”
Townsend, a junior, has been the catalyst in getting her diverse range of hitters the ball in the right situations. She has 485 assists on the season and averages nine assists per set for the Pirates.
“Nobody’s worked harder to improve her game than Julia,” Wills said. “She’s put in the time and has really gotten better.”
Galena’s offense comes from every angle with its hitters, and after the Warriors took a 2-0 lead in the opening set, it was all Pirates from there. Maggie Furlong has hit for 214 kills on the year and delivers 4.1 per set, while Hilby has added 138 kills with 2.5 per set.
“We can be super diverse, especially since I can set all the way around,” Townsend said. “I can also be a threat in the front row. I always have an option anywhere on the court because all my hitters are so strong.”
And the hitters realize they’re only as good as their setter getting them the ball.
“There’s a lot of good hitters,” Hilby said. “Julia works her hardest to try and get every hitter their swings and get every set perfect. Sometimes she doesn’t, but we learn how to work with it and we love Julia so much. She’s great.”
The Pirates will host the Galena regional beginning Oct. 25, holding a great chance at claiming their 14th regional title. Galena would advance to the Elgin Westminster Christian sectional if they do, and that’s with a roster with only four seniors — and just two that see significant playing time.
“We’re undefeated this late in the year, but we’re actually a young team,” Wills said. “We play just two seniors really, and it makes for our future to be pretty bright still.”
While still young, that doesn’t mean the unbeaten Pirates have lowered expectations — their eyes are still on the program’s first state championship after a runner-up finish in 2018.
“We’re looking to win state, but we have to take it step by step,” Hilby said. “First, it’s regionals, then it’s sectionals. Then, hopefully, win state. But we can’t rush it.”