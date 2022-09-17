Here is a capsule look at today’s local games:
No. 15 BENEDICTINE (2-1) at CLARKE (2-1)
Kickoff: 1 p.m.
Livestream: https://team1sports.com/clarke/
Last week: Benedictine beat Peru State, 31-7; Clarke shut out Central Methodist, 3-0.
Last year: Benedictine won, 68-0
Outlook: Clarke enters this game above .500 and with consecutive wins for the first time in program history. Last week’s victory also marked the Pride’s first-ever shutout win. Benedictine will provide a stiff test to see just how far the Pride have come. Clarke is 0-3 all-time against the Ravens and has never beaten a ranked opponent. Pride quarterback Brandon Mueller ranks 11th in NAIA with 704 passing yards. Benedictine QB Garrett Kettle ranks sixth with 761 yards.
DUBUQUE (0-2) AT NEBRASKA WESLEYAN (1-1)
Kickoff: 1 p.m.
Livestream: https://team1sports.com/nebwesleyan/
Last week: Dubuque lost to UW-La Crosse, 30-3; Nebraska Wesleyan lost to Mayville State, 55-48
Last year: Dubuque won, 31-14
Outlook: The Spartans are looking to start fresh as conference play opens. After a heartbreaking Week 1 loss in the final minutes, UD’s offense sputtered last week against a very good UW-La Crosse team. Nebraska Wesleyan has put up 31 and 48 points in each of its games thus far, so it will take a complete effort on both sides of the ball to snag a road victory. The Spartans aim to preserve their perfect record against the Prairie Wolves, having won all five of the previous contests.
LORAS (0-2) AT no. 12 CENTRAL (2-0)
Kickoff: 1 p.m.
Last week: Loras lost to Benedictine, 48-26; Central beat UW-Eau Claire, 31-13
Last year: Central won, 53-19
Outlook: The Duhawks look to carry over a strong second-half effort in last week’s loss in which they nearly erased a 34-6 halftime deficit. Loras won’t be able to afford a slow start today against the defending conference champions and NCAA Division III No. 12-ranked Dutch. Central holds a 35-7-1 series advantage over Loras, with the last Duhawks’ victory coming in 2015.
no. 6 hardin-simmons (1-0)
at No. 24 UW-Platteville (1-1)
Kickoff: 1 p.m.
Livestream: https://letsgopioneers.com/composite
Last week: The Pioneers beat No. 11-ranked Bethel, 10-7; Hardin-Simmons was on bye
Last year: Did not meet
Outlook: The Pioneers’ upset of Bethel last week has them back in familiar territory ranked in the top 25, but life doesn’t get easier for the UW-P defense in this top 25 showdown. The Pioneers will have to be at their best against a Cowboys team that beat Wayland Baptist, 79-14, in their opener and rolled up 642 yards of offense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.