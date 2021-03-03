DES MOINES — They did not look timid or play with any sense of doubt whatsoever.
In fact, quite the opposite. But by now, was anything different expected from this resilient group?
In the end, however, Dubuque Wahlert bowed out of the Iowa Class 4A girls state basketball tournament with a 79-57 defeat to top-seeded Glenwood on Tuesday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena. It was the Eagles’ first state tournament appearance since the 2013 season.
“It’s been a great journey,” Wahlert coach Kris Spiegler said. “We were so competitive all year with the 5A schools and just so close in so many games that our record could have looked even better. But to knock off (Cedar Rapids) Xavier and Waverly Shell-Rock (in regional play) to make it here is just remarkable.”
For much of the first half, it was not clear which team was the favorite and which was the underdog, as Wahlert matched Glenwood’s physicality and intensity.
The Golden Eagles drove toward the post fearlessly and kept pace with the Rams’ up-tempo, transition offense. Emma Donovan gave Wahlert an advantage right off the bat as she took the game’s opening tip in for a layup. Mary Kate King’s drive to the basket at 5:37 of the first quarter kept the Eagles ahead, 6-4, early.
Glenwood used some hot shooting to regain the lead as it went on a 14-7 run to close the first, but Ana Chandlee’s baseline jumper as time expired kept Wahlert within striking distance, trailing 18-13 after 8 minutes.
“Our girls were ready,” Spiegler said. “They were pumped and fired up and put a lot of heart and effort into this all season, so we knew we’d be ready to go. (Glenwood) just shot really well. Our kids are fearless, though, and they didn’t back down.”
Chandlee connected on a 3-pointer early in the second to keep Wahlert within five, at 21-16.
While the Eagles could never quite close the gap, their tenacity and grit did not allow Glenwood to pull away, either. Allie Kutsch’s trey with 2:11 remaining in the quarter again closed the deficit to five, but the Rams’ offensive prowess used an 8-2 run to close the half and take a 40-29 advantage at the break.
Wahlert’s hard-nosed style paid off as it coaxed three Glenwood starters into foul trouble in the first half, but the Rams simply shot lights out from the field, connecting on 67 percent of their first-half attempts.
King’s drive to the hoop cut the deficit to eight with 3:52 left in the third and ignited the Eagles faithful. The Rams responded quickly, however, using another big 10-1 scoring run to extend the lead to 17 heading into the final quarter.
“We tried different defenses; we tried everything,” Spiegler said. “It just seemed like they were getting every loose ball at that point and then kick it out. “When you shoot like they did, it’s tough.”
Wahlert just could not overcome Glenwood’s offensive firepower, as the Rams connected on 62 percent of their shots from the field, including 5 of 12 from 3-point range.
In their final game in an Eagles’ uniform, influential seniors King, Kutsch and Chandlee led Wahlert in scoring. Chandlee had 17 points, while King added 15, and Kutsch finished with nine.
“The difference today was our shots didn’t fall,” King said. “It happens to everyone, and unfortunately, tonight, it happened to us.”
Regardless of the outcome, Chandlee could not be any more proud of this group and the bond they formed throughout this journey.
“I’m just really proud of my teammates; everybody worked so hard to get here,” she said. “I think we had such a good bond this year. It’s been one of the best experiences of my life, and I’m just so proud of the work we put in to make it here.”
Kutsch added, “The whole experience and the whole season was just great. I had the best teammates and the best coaches ever. I’m just super grateful.”