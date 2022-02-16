The Cascade girls basketball team moved a step closer towards another trip to Wells Fargo Arena.
Looking to make their ninth state tournament appearance in 11 years, the Cougars routed Durant, 45-25, Tuesday in a Class 2A Region 5 quarterfinal.
Molly Roling led Cascade with 11 points, while four others chipped in seven points each.
The No. 10-ranked Cougars will play at No. 9 Grundy Center in the semifinals on Friday.
Grundy Center 59, Dyersville Beckman 37 — At Grundy Center, Iowa: The Trailblazers ended their season at 7-16 with a 2A Region 5 quarterfinal loss.
Bellevue 70, Alburnett 41 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Comets surged past Alburnett in a Class 2A Region 5 quarterfinal. Bellevue will play Friday in the semifinals.
North Linn 59, Maquoketa Valley 40 — At Troy Mills, Iowa: The Wildcats saw their season end in the Class 1A Region 4 semifinal.
Denver 70, Clayton Ridge 30 — At Denver, Iowa: The Eagles’ season came to an end at 7-16 with a 2A quarterfinal loss.
Stockton 43, Orangeville 30 — At Stockton, Ill.: Kenze Haas netted 17 points as the sixth-seeded Blackhawks upset second-seeded Orangeville in the regional semifinals. Stockton advanced to the regional final on Friday to face Lena-Winslow.
Lena-Winslow 43, River Ridge/Scales Mound 39 — At Stockton, Ill.: The co-op had its season end at 25-5 with a regional semifinal loss.
Shullsburg 60, Pecatonica 52 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Camden Russell netted a game-high 21 points to lead the Miners past Pecatonica.
Barneveld 53, Benton 42 — At Benton, Wis.: Jocelyn Cummins had a game-high 21 points, but the Zephyrs fell at home.
Prairie du Chien 67, Platteville 48 — At Platteville, Wis.: The Blackhawks breezed past the Hillmen in a Southwest Wisconsin Conference matchup.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dubuque Wahlert 76, Waterloo West 64 — At Wahlert: Duke Faley scored a game-high 26 points and Nolan Berendes added 21 to lead the Golden Eagles to victory.
Cedar Falls 57, Dubuque Hempstead 47 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: The Mustangs led by a point after three quarters, but the Tigers rallied in the fourth. Cameron Fens led Hempstead with 14 points.
Cedar Rapids Prairie 67, Dubuque Senior 54 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Walker Tart notched 11 points to lead the Rams in a road defeat.
Western Dubuque 70, Waterloo East 60 — At Epworth, Iowa: Nick Bryant and Daviyon Gaston had 20 points each as the Bobcats earned a win at home.
Warren 61, Pearl City 34 — At Warren, Ill.: Reed McNutt’s 14 points led a balanced-scoring attack for the Warriors as they easily handled Pearl City on Monday.
Mineral Point 53, Darlington 51 — At Darlington, Wis.: The Pointers clinched at least a share of the SWAL title with the win. Eli Lindsey hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 32 seconds remaining.
Potosi 66, Benton 49 — At Potosi, Wis.: Sam Udelhofen scored 18 points to lead the Chieftains past the Zephyrs. Rex Blaine had a game-high 28 for Benton.
Cuba City 65, Fennimore 51 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Ian Hinderman and Cody Houtakker scored 16 points apiece to lead the Cubans past Fennimore.
Dodgeville 63, Prairie du Chien 52 — At Dodgeville, Wis.: The Dodgers got by the Blackhawks in SWC action.
Iowa-Grant 70, Boscobel 54 — At Boscobel, Wis.: Cyle Steffl had a game-high 22 points to lead the Panthers. Brady Smith scored 18 for the Bulldogs in defeat.
Southwestern 68, Riverdale 35 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Nate Reiff had 16 points to lead the Wildcats in a blowout win.
PREP WRESTLING
Blackhawks to state duals — At Spring Green, Wis.: Rhett Koenig (132), Drew Hird (138) and Luke Kramer (145) won by fall as Prairie du Chien defeated Evansville, 31-24, in a WIAA Division 2 regional dual championship. Ty Wagner (195) won by fall in the Blackhawks’ 31-24 victory over Lodi in the semifinals.
Eagles back to state — At New Lisbon, Wis.: Cameron Winkers (220), Ian Crapp (113) and Brecken Muench (120) won by fall as Fennimore beat La Crosse Aquinas, 32-31, in a WIAA Division 3 regional dual final. Dalton Wolf (195), Winkers (220) and Tristan Steldt (138) won by fall in the Golden Eagles’ 33-25 semifinal win over Mineral Point.