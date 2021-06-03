If last summer’s quarantine benefited anyone, it was Nate Offerman.
The Dyersville Beckman sophomore took full advantage of his extra time, spending most of it at the golf course. The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week was golfing 36 holes per day, which undoubtedly helped him claim an Iowa Class 2A state golf title last Friday at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa. Offerman was in ninth rallied and 6 strokes back entering the final round, where he shot a 2-under par 70 to win the title.
“I didn’t golf the greatest during the first round,” Offerman said. “Winning had never even crossed my mind, I just wanted to get back in the top five so I could medal. I knew I was going to have a good round when I started making my putts on Friday, and it didn’t hit me that I could win until the 17th hole.”
Offerman held off Grundy Center’s Ashton Martens by 2 strokes to finish with a two-round total of 79-70—149.
“It was such an awesome feeling, and it was very emotional for my family and me,” Offerman said. “It’s something I’ll never forget.”
Prior to the state meet, Offerman won the 2A sectional meet in Guttenberg with an 8-over 80, and took fourth in the district qualifying meet while leading the Trailblazers to a runner-up team finish and a berth in the state tournament.
“Nate has developed into a tremendous leader for his team,” Beckman coach Darin Michels said. “The team worships him, and his success has motivated his teammates. The kid eats, sleeps, and breathes golf, and we are already looking forward to next season.”
Offerman has been golfing competitively since he was 14 years old, but grew up around the course with his family.
“My dad would take us out a few times a year starting when I was 7, so I’ve just always been around it,” he said. “I just love how you can always make yourself better, and that it’s a solo game, but also a team game.”
When Offerman is not on the golf course, he can be found playing basketball and baseball for the Trailblazers.
“Golf and baseball overlapped a little bit, so I’m already back in baseball mode,” he said. “I’ll still find time to get some holes in after our games or practices. Golf is just something I love to do.”