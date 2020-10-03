NO. 14 BAKER (1-0) AT CLARKE (1-1)
Kickoff — 1 p.m. at Dalzell Field
Radio — https://team1sports.com/clarke/
Last week — Clarke defeated MidAmerica Nazarene, 55-28, in Olathe, Kan.; Baker defeated Peru State, 41-2, in Baldwin City, Kan.
Last year — The Pride lost to the Wildcats, 60-6, in Baldwin City
Outlook — It’s definitely a happy Homecoming for Clarke, and this week’s matchup has storylines galore. For one, the Pride earned their third victory in program history in extremely convincing fashion, a 27-point victory over a MidAmerica Nazarene team that pummeled them the previous season. Jaydon Brooks and Kenneth Spaight had pick-sixes in the third quarter, and Clarke had a 55-0 lead to start the fourth for their most convincing win ever. The Pride and Baker have a number of connections. Pride QB Brandon Mueller used to be the starter for the Wildcats before transferring to Clarke. Top Pride rusher Jordan Brown also formerly attended Baker. And Clarke coach Miguel Regalado recruited both of them to Baldwin City as the one-time offensive coordinator for the Wildcats. Given the momentum Clarke built from last week, and the fact that Baker is coming to town on Homecoming, there’s a lot of motivation and hype heading into this game.