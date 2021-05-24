PEOSTA, Iowa — Eric Wolfe is laying claim as the man to beat at Dubuque area amateur golf tournaments.
The former Cuba City High School and University of Dubuque star cleaned up at The Robin this weekend, wrapping up his second straight title in the event on Sunday with a 9-under par 66-67—133 to win the crown at Thunder Hills Country Club.
“Two in a row,” said Wolfe, who qualified for the Wisconsin state meet all four seasons while at Cuba City and captured an Iowa Conference individual title during his senior season at UD in 2014. “Just playing good golf right now. The putter was hot the last two days and made a bunch of birdies. Just didn’t make any big mistakes.”
Wolfe was an assistant pro at Thunder Hills for three years, and is now a member. He’s played the course many times in recent years and is approaching the level of mastering it.
“I’m a member out here, so I know the course,” Wolfe said. “I know where to miss the ball. If I have a bad shot, I can correct it pretty easy around here.”
Wolfe has now won three straight Dubuque area tournaments, also capturing the Bradford Open last summer. The impressive part is that he’s doing it without entering numerous events throughout the year.
“Not many tournaments really,” he said. “Just playing out here on the weekends and that’s about it.”
Will Wolfe be back next year to try for a three-peat?
“Who knows,” he said. “That’s a great question. Winning three straight would be fun though.”
Western Dubuque senior Jax Stelzer, along with former Dubuque Senior star Louis Psihoyos and Tristen Beauchamp, all tied for runner-up in the Championship Flight with 149s. It was a strong showing for Stelzer in his first time at The Robin, where you must be 18 to enter.
“It was definitely a difficult event to start off with,” said Stelzer, who is graduating from WD this week and then continuing his career at Kirkwood Community College. “There were some older guys and all the amateurs, and of course great play out of Eric. It’s really good to get this experience ahead of playing college golf and start my summer off with some confidence.”
David Nitardy placed fifth in the Championship Flight with a 150.
B.J. Johannsen won the Presidential Flight with a 147. Dan Mulligan was second, Ric Nemmers third, Dylan Lange fourth and Joe Zuccaro and Doug Edwards tied for fifth.
Rob Bannister captured the 1st Flight title with a 152. Tom Schrobilgen was second, and Erik Hansen, Bob Olberding and Mark Johannsen tied for third.
Nick Psihoyos won the 2nd Flight. Jacob Unmacht was second, Max Naumann third, Curt Lumpp fourth and Bob Hillery fifth.
The winners of each flight received a $400 Visa gift card and $100 gift card to the Thunder Hills pro shop. Runners-up earned a $250 gift card to the pro shop, while third place received $200, fourth $150 and fifth $125.