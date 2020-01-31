The Dubuque Fighting Saints begin a four-game homestand this weekend with games against teams they haven’t seen since the fall. Here is a capsule look at the weekend:
DES MOINES BUCCANEERS (17-16-3) AT FIGHTING SAINTS (23-9-1)
When: 7:05 p.m. tonight at Mystique Community Ice Center
Media: SuperHits 106.1 FM, superhits106.com and HockeyTV.com.
Season series: The Saints have won all three meetings, all in Des Moines. That includes a 5-4 shootout on Oct. 18, a 3-2 overtime decision on Nov. 23 and a 4-1 victory four days later.
Outlook: The Saints have won three of the last four games after struggling somewhat out of the chute following the USHL’s holiday break. They have gone 5-5 over the last 10 to leapfrog Team USA into second place in the Eastern Conference with five games in hand on the Americans. Dubuque’s Ty Jackson is tied for first with Chicago’s Sean Farrell on the USHL scoring chart with 42 points in 33 games, while twin brother Dylan Jackson ranks eighth with 38 points. Both are Northeastern University commits. Saints goalie Erik Portillo ranks second among USHL goalies with a 2.07 goals against average, second with a .919 save percentage and second with 15 victories … Des Moines has slipped to sixth in the Western Conference but brings a two-game winning streak to Mystique tonight. James Durham, who played in Dubuque two seasons ago, is 3-1 with a 2.69 GAA and .927 save percentage since returning to the lineup from injury ... Following tonight’s game, the Saints will auction off special jerseys to benefit the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math programs in the tri-state area.
MADISON CAPITOLS (7-26-3) AT FIGHTING SAINTS
When: 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Mystique Community Ice Center
Season series: The Saints have won both meetings. They won, 4-3, on Sept. 27 at the Fall Classic in Pittsburgh and squeaked out a 3-2 decision the following Saturday in the Saints’ home opener.
Outlook: Madison appears headed for the No. 1 overall pick in the USHL Draft again after struggling from Day 1 of the season. The Capitols enter the weekend on a six-game winless streak and have gone 1-7-2 in the last 10. Verners Egle, who played last season in Dubuque, has three goals and 12 points in 34 games this season. He should reach the 200 games-played mark later this season. He has 61 points in 182 games ... Saturday night’s game will feature a Tribute to legendary rock group KISS. The tribute was originally scheduled for Jan. 17, but that game was postponed due to inclement weather.