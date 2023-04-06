Courtney Boyd transformed the Clarke University women’s basketball program into an NAIA national power in just six seasons as head coach.
Now, she will be returning closer to home to try to restore a championship pedigree at NCAA Division II Quincy (Ill.) University, just 50 miles away from her native Keokuk, Iowa.
Nearly three weeks after leading the Pride to the first national team championship in school history, Boyd announced her departure on Thursday. Clarke athletic director Curt Long named long-time assistant coach Adam Hocking as Boyd’s replacement.
"Today is a bittersweet day, as Clarke has been a welcoming community since the day I stepped foot on campus,” Boyd said in a statement. “This ride has been nothing short of amazing and because of that, I will continue to wear Clarke apparel with PRIDE! I want to thank Curt Long, Kate Zanger and President Fletcher Lamkin for giving me the opportunity to take the Clarke women's basketball program to new heights.
“I would also like to extend a thank you to my staff over the last six years as we grew alongside each other to put together a championship team on and off the court. To the players who poured their heart and soul into the program to reach every goal they ever set for themselves, thank you. This, now, National Championship University will always be a place we consider home and will undoubtedly be six years of memories that we will relive for a lifetime."
Boyd took over the program in 2017-18 and compiled a 155-42 record while earning at least 20 wins per season. With the exception of the coronavirus-shortened 2020-21 season, the Pride increased their win total every year under Boyd. Clarke won 31 games in 2021-22 and went 33-4 en route to the national championship.
The Pride defeated defending national champion Thomas More, 63-52, on March 18 in Sioux City, Iowa.
"In collegiate women's basketball, each year only seven head coaches can call themselves a national champion, and we just hired one of them," Quincy athletic director Josh Rabe said in a statement. "Coach Boyd's resume speaks for itself, but it is her personality and values that are what we look for at Quincy University. We welcome her and her family with open arms and look forward to her championship leadership, leading current and future Hawks on the hardwood."
The Pride won Heart of America Conference Tournament Championships in 2021 and 2022 and claimed the league’s regular-season title in 2021-22. Under Boyd, Clarke made five straight NAIA Tournament appearances.
Her players earned 28 all-conference selections, and three players accounted for seven NAIA all-America nods. She also served as assistant athletic director and senior woman leader at Clarke since 2022.
"It has been a pleasure working with Courtney from Day 1,” Long said in a statement. “She has provided a steady foundation to the women's basketball program as she increased the program's achievements each year. Courtney has the enviable ability to help team members as well as colleagues to rise to their best performances and character. We will miss her and will always support her as she leads her programs in the future."
Boyd led the Keokuk High School to a second-place finish in the Iowa Class 3A state tournament in 2005. She was a two-year starting point guard and team captain for the Dixie State basketball team and set the school record for the most 3-pointers in a game.
"Being able to come back to a university that I watched dominate in women's basketball as a kid is an exciting feeling,” Boyd said. “I am ready to build on the tradition of QU women's basketball and can't wait to share my passion for the game and the growth of young women with the Quincy community."
Boyd replaces Kaci Bailey, who announced her resignation on Wednesday to take the head coaching position at Drury University. Bailey went 13-16 this season after posting a 9-20 record in her debut campaign last season.
Hocking will become the 15th coach in Clarke program history after serving the past eight years as an assistant.
"I am extremely humbled, honored, and most of all, excited to get to work," said Hocking, a Galena, Ill., native who also coaches men’s golf at Clarke. "I look forward to continuing the winning tradition here at CU as we strive to maintain a high level of excellence in the classroom, on the court, and in the community.
"Growing up in this community and being here over the last eight years, I know Clarke is a special place and I am so thankful to be a part of such an outstanding institution. I would like to thank Interim President Fletcher Lamkin, Director of Athletics Curt Long and Vice President of Student Life Kate Zanger for trusting me to lead this program."
