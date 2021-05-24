Here is a capsule look at area teams competing in the River Valley and Upper Iowa Conferences this summer:
RIVER VALLEY CONFERENCE
BELLEVUE
Coach — Jamie Deering (2nd season)
Last year — 1-9 (0-7)
Returning starters — Juliana Penniston (Sr., UTIL); Taylor Deppe (Soph., UTIL); Kayla Bruggenwirth (Jr., C); Erin Sprank (Soph., P); Cheyanne Merrick (Jr., UTIL)
Other returning veterans — Alyssa Manders (Jr., 1B); Morgan Meyer (Soph., UTIL); Paige Mohr (Fr., P); Delaney Dunne (Soph., OF); Gabby Williamson (Jr., OF); Grace Dunn (Sr., C); Jami Portz (Fr., P)
Promising newcomers — Teagan Humphrey (Fr., UTIL); Lauren Keil (Soph., UTIL)
Outlook — The Comets return experience but have had a tough go of it lately, winning just one game over the last two seasons. They expect that to change, though. Penniston was a bright spot last year, hitting .458 (11-for-24) with 10 runs, two doubles and four RBIs in 10 games. Finding more offense, and limiting what opposing offenses can do, will go a long way toward Bellevue finding its way out of the rut.
CASCADE
Coach — Sonya McCormick
Last year — 6-9 (4-8)
Returning starters — Taylor Menster (Sr., SS); Samantha Frasher (Sr., 2B); Alyssa Koppes (Sr., 1B); Sydney Weber (Sr., CF); Emily Conlin (Sr., OF/DP); Julia Ludwig (Sr., LF); Shannon Morris (Sr., C/IF); McKenna Gehl (Jr., C/DP); Devin Simon (Soph., 3B/P/OF); Alyssa Lux (Soph., P/3B); Claudia Noonan (Fr., RF)
Other returning veterans — Brianna Carroll (Fr., P/IF); Taryn Hoffman (Soph., IF); Maggie McDermott (Fr., P)
Promising newcomers — Kate Green (8th, P); Brooklyn Loes (Soph., OF); Kelsey Green (Fr., OF); Brianna Koppes (Soph., IF); Corinne Rea (Soph., IF); Josey Frasher (Fr., IF)
Outlook — The Cougars’ record wasn’t where they wanted it to be in 2020, but they aren’t far off. And they should be closer this season after returning the entire roster with an infusion of new talent. Simon has been a force at the plate in her first two seasons and hit .391 (18-for-46) with six doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs in 15 games last summer. Weber and Noonan each hit better than .400 and Morris provided a pair of home runs.
UPPER IOWA CONFERENCE
CLAYTON RIDGE
Coach — Collin Arndt (1st season)
Last year — 5-12 (5-7)
Returning starters — Savannah Meyer (Sr., P); Kayla Kelly (Sr., SS); JayLyn Moore (Jr., C); Emilie Christianson (Sr., 1B); Brook Crary (Sr., LF); Kaysi Ihde (Sr., 3B); Mara Pierce (Jr., UTIL)
Other returning veterans — Haley Rork (Soph., UTIL)
Promising newcomers — Peyton Nuehring (Jr., 2B); Camdyn Deutmeyer (Soph., UTIL); Morgan Pierce (Fr., CF); Mariha Werger (Fr., P); Amyra Millard (8th, OF)
Outlook — The Eagles have had tons of speed on the bases in past seasons and this year should be no different. Clayton Ridge expects a strong season in the circle from Meyer, but the concern will be making plays behind her. Moore led returning players with a .396 average (21-for-53), 15 RBIs and eight stolen bases a year ago.