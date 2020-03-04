Bellevue Marquette was going to have to evolve if it was going to continue its success coming out of last season.
After a state semifinal run ended at the hands of Class 1A champ Newell-Fonda, the Mohawks graduated three key seniors — one of the program’s all-time great posts, Teona Richman, along with starting guards Macey Kremer and Lizzy Parker.
Fortunately, Marquette returned standout posts Miranda Peters and Tori Michel, and that was a great place to start while new guards Delaney Banowetz and Halle Kilburg found their footing, along with Ellie O’Brien filling in for Richman.
“We still had Tori and I in the post, and the big thing we lost was our guard play with the seniors,” said Peters, a senior forward that leads the Mohawks in scoring (16.5 points per game) and is second in rebounds (9.4 per contest). “Delaney and Halle really stepped up and took on those roles and improved every game throughout the season. Having the guards play like we had last year is what helped us maintain our success.”
The second-ranked and second-seeded Mohawks (23-1) return to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines for the second straight season despite the turnover, and open with a quarterfinal tonight against seventh-seeded LeMars Gehlen (15-9).
“I think Tori and Miranda picked it up quite a bit,” said Marquette coach Jim Kettmann, who has led the Mohawks to seven of the program’s eight trips to state and holds a 292-103 mark with the school in 17 seasons. “We lost Teona, a great rebounder obviously, but Ellie is long, too, and she’s big for us on defense. Our two guards, Halle and Delaney, have improved considerably since the first part of the season and are taking care of the ball really well. We’re playing team ball and playing very unselfish.”
Michel has been the anchor in the post all season for the Mohawks. The 6-foot senior center was an all-state and all-tournament pick last year, and has been a force again this season by averaging 13.6 points and 12.3 rebounds per game. She’ll top 300 rebounds for the season against Gehlen. She already broke her own rebounding record from last year (255) and has the most blocks (106) in Mohawks history.
“Our guards can play extra strong defense up top knowing that Tori’s back there,” Kettmann said. “Teams aren’t going to go in the paint very much after they’ve been blocked a few times, they shy away a little bit. She’s a great passer and she’s been so strong this year.”
Another wrinkle Marquette has implemented this season is having Peters help the guards bring the ball up the floor in a jam. Forwards that stand 5-foot-11 aren’t your typical ball handlers, but Peters has a unique skill set.
“We had a couple of veteran guards that could bring the ball up very well last year,” Kettmann said. “This year, sometimes she brings it up and why not? She does everything for us. She rebounds, blocks shots, even goes out and shoots the 3. She can score in the post and has a really nice running floater, too. She’s hard to guard. We like to not use her when bringing the ball up, but we know she’s there, is capable, and can use her.”
Peters is just happy to help at any spot on the floor that she’s needed.
“This year, bringing the ball up the floor is a communal effort I would say,” Peters said. “If we want to run the offense, we have to get the ball out of the press, and I’m just making sure it happens. We score through the post and that’s where we want to get it. I just kind of go with the flow and go where I’m needed.”
Surprisingly at nine losses, LeMars Gehlen doesn’t even have the most defeats out of the 1A qualifiers (eighth-seeded St. Albert has 11). But the Jays are getting hot at the right time, having won five straight and beaten two top-10 ranked teams in qualifying for Des Moines. Lauren Heying leads sharpshooting Gehlen with 12 points per game, while Addison Weber and Sydney Livermore each add 11.5 points per contest.
“They have talent, no doubt,” Kettmann said. “They’ve attempted just about 400 3s on the year, and six girls have attempted 40 or more. You check the percentages and pick your poison. Hopefully the percentage will work out for us on Wednesday night. They aren’t quite as tall as Burlington Notre Dame, but they’re quick and drive a lot. We have to defend about everything.”
With three more senior starters set to graduate, these players know how important this state run is before the Mohawks certainly will need to evolve again next year.
“It’s really exciting because we’ve been working towards this all year,” Peters said. “I think the goal is to get as far as we can. Hopefully we win and get another game on Friday, and the ultimate goal and the goal of everyone playing in the state tournament is to get to the championship. We just need to take it one game at a time and focus on the game in front of us.”