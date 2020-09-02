By now Western Dubuque should be used to the Wahlert Gym.
The Bobcats have had to run up against the Golden Eagles each of the last seven years in the postseason. The last time, WD pulled an epic upset of the three-time reigning Iowa Class 4A champs.
But when mostly those same Bobcats re-entered that gym on Tuesday night for a regular-season match, admittedly things were different.
Not only was there a new-look Wahlert team staring them down. It was perhaps the one rare time WD has come into the Eagles Nest as the hunted, rather than the hunters.
Despite some early-season rust, the Bobcats showed that (for now) they’re still the team to beat. Meredith Bahl had a match-high 17 kills along with eight of her team’s 16 total aces as No. 1 WD took down No. 11 Wahlert in four sets— 25-18, 20-25, 25-21 and 25-22.
“They definitely put up a good match,” said Bahl, a junior outside hitter. “They kept us out of system. Served tough, hit tough. But I just think we executed better in the end.
“We talked at practice last week about no excuses. Playing disciplined. That’s what we really worked on.”
The shoe’s on the other foot, at least for now. When Wahlert won its three titles from 2016-18, the Eagles took out the Bobcats in the playoffs each time.
Last year served as a turning of the tide. WD ousted favored Wahlert in four sets in the regional semifinals, a victory that started the Bobcats on the path to their first-ever state championship match appearance.
However, if these two teams do indeed run up against each other again when playoffs roll around, the Eagles showed it would be a mistake to overlook them.
Bahl strung together eight straight points from the service line with three aces, essentially putting away the first set with a 23-13 lead. Wahlert shook off its serve receive woes in Set 2, making strong use of middle tandem Ava Gebhart and Ella Pettinger, with Gebhart’s set point smash delivering the 25-20 victory and tying up the match at a set apiece.
“Going in I understood that it was a close rival. Hearing the girls talk before the match, I kind of got to see it more first-hand,” said first-year Wahlert coach Paige Griffith. “It was a tough battle. Just too many errors on our side.
“I think we got a little frantic. There wasn’t a good flow. We were just a little inconsistent (in serve receive).”
The teams stayed close to start Set 3, tied at 16-all midway through. A kill by Bahl sided out for the Bobcats, putting libero Ella Meyer to the line. Meyer rattled off five straight points with two more aces, and WD was back in control with a 22-16 lead.
The Eagles cut within 23-21 thanks to a kill from Claire Walker. But a Wahlert error on the next play sided out for the Bobcats, and Bahl fittingly clinched a 2-1 advantage with another ace.
Wahlert stormed to a 7-3 lead to start the fourth set when Bahl’s kill pushed her back to serve. She had back-to-back aces on a four-point WD run to tie the set at 7-all. The Bobcats then used an 8-3 run to take a 15-12 lead, and while the Eagles battled back to 19-19, an overpass bounce by Maddie Harris sided out for WD and her team scored four of the next five points to scrap to match point, 24-20.
Three plays later, Bahl’s kill on the outside sealed the victory.
Harris finished with 14 kills and Maddy Maahs had 42 assists for WD. Addie Poppe led Wahlert with 10 kills and Lauryn Montgomery finished with 30 assists.