GALENA, Ill. — Callan Martineau loves the opportunities presented every summer at the Dubuque Area Junior Tour.
What began years ago as the Telegraph Herald Junior Tour and has continued on under local golf pros Brian Wilson and Jeremy Hawkins, the tour that may now be different in name but similar in structure to its predecessor completed its second season on Tuesday at Galena’s Eagle Ridge North Course.
“It’s really fun,” said Martineau, 11. “It’s awesome to not just play by yourself and you get to meet new people.”
That’s why — despite the coronavirus pandemic bearing down on the nation — organizers moved forward with this year’s event to provide a competitive outlet to area youth golfers. That drive was amplified when the prep spring golf season was canceled.
“Coming into the summer, there’s actually a lot more people on the course because of COVID,” said Western Dubuque standout Davis Stelzer. “You actually can’t play as much, and I’ve been on the range due to all the people being out there. It’s definitely busier out there, but I find my way around it. I spend a lot of time on the range and in the short range area, but that’s why it’s nice to have this tour around, too.”
While the season-ending awards banquet was canceled for the safety of the families, the players wrapped up season points championships in the final event. Maddy Streicher struggled at Eagle Ridge with a 97, but the Edgewood-Colesburg star still won the round and closed out her second title with 645 points in the girls’ 16-17 division.
“I’m really glad that COVID didn’t mess up the summer season,” Streicher said. “I like to get out there and see all the people that I don’t usually see since I’m from a smaller town.”
As a sophomore, Streicher finished fifth overall at the Iowa Class 1A state meet in 2019. With her junior campaign wiped out, she’s working toward big goals in her senior season with the Vikings.
“I took a little time off, and didn’t start practice until it was nice weather,” Streicher said. “I didn’t go out in the cold this year, so you could say I’m a little behind. I think that the gap of not having a season really spurs my drive. Now I know what I can shoot and I know that I can make a splash. I’m just hoping senior year doesn’t get canceled so I can show everyone what I’m made of.”
Martineau was a runaway champ for the second straight year in the boys’ 10-11 division, closing with 700 points. About to enter sixth grade at Mazzuchelli Middle School, he’s shaping up to be a star in the making for Dubuque Wahlert in a few years.
“It feels good,” Martineau said. “It feels like the hard work is paying off.”
With 625 points, McKenna Stackis cruised to her second points title, and first in the girls’ 14-15 division. Stackis has been playing the tour for about seven years and she’ll be attending Western Dubuque High School.
“I’m just happy we were able to play,” the soft-spoken Stackis said.
Stelzer secured his fourth tour season title and first in the boys’ 16-17 division, finishing with 550 points.
“It’s always nice to win an age division,” he said.
Entering his junior season, Stelzer and his fellow Bobcats are ramping up for a fall season that has a lot of question marks amid a pandemic.
“We’re just hoping we have a season,” Stelzer said. “If football get canceled, we’re going to get worried that if one goes down the rest goes down. We’re hoping all sports can have their seasons. We’re preparing like we’re going to have a season.
“People are worried, but we’re just trying to take it in stride. We don’t have all the information, so we’re just practicing and getting ready.”
Ben Dolter won the boys’ 12-13 division title, while Will Coohey captured the boys’ 14-15 division crown.
Addie Splinter secured the girls’ 10-11 points title, and Natalie Fangmann held on to win the girls’ 12-13 division.