Dubuque Hempstead interim coach Brian Kuhle put his team to a little test.
They passed.
And then they ran. And then they ran some more. Pretty soon, they’d run all over Iowa City High.
Hempstead ran for six touchdowns and passed for another score, celebrating Homecoming with a 49-13 downing of Iowa City High on Friday in non-district prep football action at Dalzell Field.
“Our kids just did a fantastic job tonight,” said Kuhle, who made his home debut after taking over coaching duties. “I’m so proud of their effort. We had a rough week last week. I challenged them. I said we need every single guy tonight.
“And when your number is called, how are you going to stand up and perform. And in every facet of the game, I was pleased with how they responded.”
Both teams were slow out of the gates, neither mustering a first down through the first three possessions.
That theme changed with one Kamari Stanford spin move. Stanford took a handoff — his first carry of the game — made one tackler miss and took off for a 69-yard TD run to put Hempstead on the board first.
Mustangs quarterback Aidan Dunne matched Stanford’s 69-yard run with one of his own on Hempstead’s next possession, but came up short of paydirt when the Little Hawks’ Sila Lulinda chased him down. Dunne squirted through the line for a 2-yard score on the next play.
Hempstead (2-2) was in full command, scoring on four consecutive possessions.
While Hempstead’s offense poured it on, the defense flexed some muscle as well. Isaac Wright intercepted Ralph Hamilton late in the first quarter, and Bryar Blean and Alex Hudson notched key sacks for the Mustangs to stymie any chance the Little Hawks had.
Hempstead’s Ty Hancock spearheaded an even more dominant second quarter for the Mustangs, blocking a punt as well as racing for a 50-yard catch-and-run score as the first half clock expired to put the Mustangs up, 35-0.
“(Dunne) threw a perfect pass,” Hancock said of his buzzer-beating scamper to the endzone. “We found a gap and he hit me in stride and then I was gone.”
The third quarter started out much the same, as the Mustangs seemingly could do no wrong building a 42-0 lead at one point.
Cooper Kay’s 51-yard punt rolled out of bounds inside the 1-yard line, pinning the Little Hawks (1-3), who coughed up a fumble on their first play of the half that was recovered by Ben Manning.
Every phase of the game and every bounce went Hempstead’s way.
“This was not a one-man show by any means,” Kuhle said. “We had a lot of kids contribute to this.”
Dunne finished with 69 yards through the air and 108 on the ground. The Mustangs outgained the Little Hawks in total yards, 432-254.