MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion when he hit his head against the turf and underwent additional testing Friday.
Tagovailoa had a headache Thursday night and Friday morning, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. The team was waiting still for results from the MRI, which McDaniel said was done out of “extra precaution” on top of the CT scans and X-rays taken the night before.
McDaniel said he had no timetable on when Tagovailoa might be able to return.
“I’m not even really thinking about timetables or anything regarding him as a player right now,” McDaniel said. “It’s all about Tua the person.”
Tagovailoa was sacked by Bengals defensive tackle Josh Topou late in the first half Thursday. On the play, he spun awkwardly and was thrown to the turf. While on the ground, Tagovailoa appeared to display the fencing response, with his fingers frozen in front of his face.
He remained down for more than seven minutes before being loaded onto a backboard and stretchered off the field. He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for evaluation.
Za’Darius Smith questionable for Vikings
WARE, England— Vikings outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith was listed Friday as questionable for Minnesota’s game against the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium because of a knee injury.
First-year coach Kevin O’Connell said Smith will be a game-time decision. Smith was limited in practice at the team’s temporary training facility next to its hotel 23 miles north of central London. He had missed the prior two practices before the Vikings left Minnesota.
Winston doubtful, Dalton ready to start
LONDON — Saints backup quarterback Andy Dalton is preparing to square off with Kirk Cousins again in London.
Dalton is expected to start after Jameis Winston was listed as doubtful for New Orleans’ game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Dalton took first-team snaps again Friday with Winston missing a third consecutive practice because of a back injury.
Pats QB Jones ruled out vs. Packers
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was ruled out for Sunday’s game at Green Bay despite making a surprise return to the practice field.
Jones was in uniform Friday with his injured left ankle wrapped tightly as he moved gingerly during the brief portion of the workout open to media.
Former NFL TE among 2 climbers found dead
IDYLLWILD, Calif. — Two rock climbers, including a former NFL player, were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries, authorities said. The climbers were identified Thursday as Chelsea Walsh, 33, and Gavin Escobar, 31.
Escobar had been a tight end for NFL teams, including the Dallas Cowboy in a backup role from 2013 to 2016. He then had brief stints with the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins, ending his football career in 2019 with the now-defunct Alliance of American Football.
GOLF
Charley Hull posts 64 to take lead in Texas
THE COLONY, Texas — Charley Hull has forced herself to work a little harder on the putting and she saw it pay off Friday with eight birdies in her round of 7-under 64 to take the early 36-hole lead in The Ascendant LPGA. Hull seized control with four birdies in a six-hole stretch around the turn and led by two shots over Xiyu “Janet” Lin (68).
BASKETBALL
Celtics agree to terms with Blake Griffin
BOSTON — Veteran big man Blake Griffin has agreed to a contract with the Boston Celtics, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Friday.
The person confirmed the move to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. It was first reported by ESPN.
U.S. downs Canada, will play for gold at WorldsSYDNEY — Breanna Stewart and the United States used a dominant defensive effort to beat Canada and reach the gold-medal game of the World Cup for the fourth consecutive tournament. Stewart scored 17 points and the Americans raced out to an early lead to put away Canada, 83-43, on Friday. The 43 points was the fewest scored in a semifinal game in World Cup history.
BASEBALL
Morton, Braves reach $20M, 1-year deal
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have reached a deal with starting pitcher Charlie Morton on a $20 million, one-year contract for 2023 with a $20 million club option for 2024 that does not include a buyout. Morton, 38, is 9-6 with a 4.29 ERA in 30 starts this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.