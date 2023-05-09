Jake Althaus put an exclamation point on one of the most memorable weeks of his storied Dubuque Hempstead career.
And it’s not over yet.
Just three days after dethroning Wahlert for the Mustangs’ first city championship in over two decades, Althaus, a senior, punched his ticket to his second straight state singles tournament with three convincing victories to place first in a Class 2A district meet in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Recommended for you
“I’m happy about it,” Althaus said. “I was able to win the district this year so I can be one of the top eight seeds at state. Last year, I ended up against the No. 3 seed and that was pretty tough, but this year it felt good to win it and I’m feeling confident going in.”
Althaus qualified as a district runner-up during his junior season. On Monday, he was unquestionably No. 1.
Althaus, who compiled a record of 10-3 in the No. 1 position for Hempstead, dispensed Waterloo West’s Ben Young, 6-0, 6-1, before ousting Cedar Rapids Washington’s Luke Burkamper, 6-1, 6-2. He clinched a return trip to state with a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Nick Burkamper, also of Cedar Rapids Washington.
“To be able to (win the city championship) and make it back to state, especially in my senior season, it’s been pretty cool,” Althaus said. “We weren’t sure on the numbers, but we’re guessing around 25 years since we were city champs last, so yeah, it’s been a great week.”
After going 0-2 at state as a junior, Althaus is determined to make a bigger impression in his final opportunity.
“I’m gonna play the best I possibly can at state,” he said. “I’m gonna leave everything I can out on the court. I’m very excited to go back and show what I can do.”
Dubuque Wahlert’s Charlie Curtiss will be paired with a Martineau for the second straight year at state after winning a Class 1A district championship in Waterloo.
Last year, Curtiss reached state with the now graduated Nolan Martineau. On Monday, it was with younger brother Roan.
Curtiss and Roan Martineau, both juniors, impressively breezed through district doubles play, dropping just four total games in four matches.
The Iowa state individual tennis tournament takes place May 23-24.
Class 2A competes at Hawkeye Tennis & Recreation Center in Iowa City, while Class 1A takes the court at Byrnes Park in Waterloo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.