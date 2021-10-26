With a conference championship locked up, all the Loras women’s soccer team had left to do in the regular season was complete an undefeated campaign.
Mission accomplished.
Olivia Lansing, Emily Perhats, Ryleigh O’Brien and Lauren Riggle scored goals and the NCAA Division III No. 13-ranked Duhawks blanked Coe, 4-0, in their regular-season finale on Tuesday at the Rock Bowl. Hannah Mirimanian needed just one save to earn the shutout for Loras (16-0-1, 8-0-0 American Rivers Conference).
MEN’S SOCCER
Loras 2, Coe 0 — At Rock Bowl: Juan Jose Arias Mondragon and Nico Garcia scored second-half goals, and Loras (10-6-2, 5-3-1 A-R-C) beat Coe in its regular-season finale.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
William Woods 72, Clarke 62 — At Fulton, Mo.: Jacob Fierst scored a team-high 19 points and nine rebounds, Jordan Lake added 17 points and seven assists, and Chandler Dean had 12 points off the bench, but the Pride lost to William Woods (1-1) in their season opener.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke 80, Cardinal Stritch 51 — At Milwaukee: Emma Kelchen scored 22 points, Giana Michels added 19 and Nicole McDermott grabbed 11 rebounds, and the Pride rolled in their opener.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Loras 3, Monmouth 0 — At Loras AWC: Cat Gleason tallied 10 kills, Krystal Tranel had 20 digs, an ace and five assists, and the Duhawks (18-9) swept Monmouth, 25-17, 25-9, 25-14.
Dubuque 3, Luther 0 — At Decorah, Iowa: Abby Smith tallied 16 kills, Julie May added 15 and Emma Powell 10, and the Spartans swept the Norse, 25-10, 25-8, 25-22.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Stockton 2, Orangeville 0 — At Galena, Ill.: Kenze Haas had an ace, two blocks, 14 kills, 11 digs and 10 assists as the Blackhawks beat Orangeville, 25-16, 25-21, in an Illinois Class 1A regional quarterfinal and advanced to today’s regional semifinal against Durand, which earned a 25-4, 25-6 victory over Warren.