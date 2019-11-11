Drew Zillig scored a goal and assisted on two others to lead the Dubuque Devils to a 4-1 victory at Fremont, Neb., on Sunday.
Jeremiah Snyder, Hunter Roraff and Dane Schope also scored for the Devils, who improved to 4-1 this season. They have already doubled their win output of a year ago.
Connor Lucas, Joey Bisdorf and Tristan Priest also had assists for Dubuque. Isaac Tillman made 25 saves for the win.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UW-Platteville 112, Finlandia 49 — At Platteville, Wis.: Blake McCann scored 16 points, and Justin Jarvensivu chipped in 10 as the Pioneers cruised in their season opener. All 17 players on the Platteville roster scored at least two points in the rout.
St. Xavier 78, Clarke 64 — At Chicago: The Pride fell to 2-2 despite 16 points from Demari Grant and 12 from Darius Lasley on Sunday.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UW-Platteville 78, Finlandia 44 — At Platteville, Wis.: Mariah Domask poured in 24 points as the Pioneers won their season opener in convincing fashion. Platteville had 11 different players score at least a basket.