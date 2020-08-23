The road to Mississippi Valley Conference girls cross country success will certainly run through Dubuque this fall. All four local teams appear in the Iowa Track Coaches Association preseason rankings.
Here is a capsule look at the girls city cross country season:
HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Sharon Klein (5th season as head coach, 22nd season in the program)
Last season — The Mustangs went 101-12, took 5th in the Mississippi Valley Conference super meet, took 2nd in the MVC divisional meet, finished 2nd at their Iowa Class 4A regional and placed 7th at the state meet in Fort Dodge.
Returning state placewinners —Brooke O’Brien (soph., 59th overall, 19:57), Jaime Weidemann (sr., 114th overall, 21:45.6), Emily Richter (sr., 116th overall, 22:04.6), Audrey Franklin (sr., 117th overall, 22:14.6).
Other returning letterwinners — Anna Gehl (jr.), Trinity Kessler (jr.), Maddie Digman (soph.), Natalie Schlichte (soph.), Anna Besler (soph.).
Promising newcomers — Keelee Leitzen (fr.), Isabelle Brauhn (fr.), Kourtney Berns (fr.).
Season outlook — The Mustangs open the season ranked No. 14 in Class 4A and return four of the seven runners who competed on the squad that finished seventh at the state meet in Fort Dodge. That marked the sixth straight state appearance for Hempstead. Klein is optimistic after the Mustangs consistently had between 25 and 35 runners participate in group workouts this summer after a challenging spring of coronavirus shutdowns.
SENIOR
Coach — Louie Fischer (17th season, 13th as head coach)
Last season — The Rams went 116-5 and 30-0 against league competition, won the Mississippi Valley Conference super meet for the second straight year, won a division championship for the third straight year, won a Class 4A regional championship for the third straight year and finished as runner-up in the Class 4A state meet in Fort Dodge.
Returning state placewinners — Lillian Schmidt (sr., 3rd overall, 18:07.6), Izzy Gorton (sr., 18th, 19:04.2), Lucy Tompkins-Garoutte (jr., 77th, 20:17.5), Lucia Nelson (sr., 106th at 2018 state meet), Lily Balayti (jr., 107th at 2018 state meet), Elyza Hoffman (sr., state alternate).
Other returning letterwinners —Evelyn Jenkins (sr.), Eva Wood (sr.), Caylie Kosanke (jr).
Promising newcomer — Kaitlyn Miller (fr).
Ranked runners — Schmidt opens the season ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, while Gorton is ranked 13th.
Season outlook — The Rams open the season ranked No. 7 in Class 4A despite the graduation of current University of Iowa runner Claire Edmondson. Schmidt and Gorton are coming off stellar offseason training sessions and figure to be among the state leaders all season. Schmidt is the reigning MVC athlete of the year, while Gorton, Tompkins-Garoutte and Nelson also garnered all-conference accolades last fall. Tompkins-Garoutte fronts a hungry varsity chase pack that figures to score valuable points this season.
WAHLERT
Coach — Tim Berning (1st season)
Last season — The Golden Eagles won their Class 3A state qualifying meet to clinch its sixth straight state berth with all five scoring runners in the top 10. Wahlert took third at Fort Dodge with 125 points.
Returning state placewinners —Alix Oliver (sr., 12th overall, 19:15.3), Gabby Moran (sr., 31st, 19:52.8), Lilah Takes (soph., 34th, 19:54.6), Ellie Meyer (jr., 52nd, 20:21.8), Alana Duggan (soph., 65th, 20:41.4), Maya Wachter (sr., 100th, 21:39.2).
Other returning letterwinners — Hanna Hefel (sr.), Josie Belken (soph.).
Ranked runners — Moran opens the season ranked No. 5, while Oliver is No. 11 and Takes is No. 30.
Season outlook — The Golden Eagles entered last season as the two-time defending state champions, but injuries led to the third-place finish. They are ranked No. 3 in the preseason poll based on the strength of returning six of the seven runners who competed at state last fall. Berning replaces Hall of Fame coach Cindy Wagner, who retired this summer after winning six team state titles and 14 top-three trophies in 44 seasons at the helm.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Mark Digmann (15th season)
Last season — The Bobcats finished third at their Class 4A state qualifying meet to reach Fort Dodge for the first time since 2011. Western Dubuque scored 252 points to finish 12th as a team at state.
Returning state placewinners — Lauren Klein (sr., 33rd overall, 19:32.8), Audrey Biermann (jr., 50th, 19:47.6), Elly Burds (sr., 53rd, 19:49.6), Lilly Boge (jr., 71st, 20:12.4), Maci Simon (sr., 118th, 22:26.6), Mary Schlueter (sr., 119th, 22:28.8).
Other returning letterwinners — Delaney Behning (sr.), Leah Digmann (jr.), Kylie Nauman (soph.).
Promising newcomers — Alyssa Klein (fr.), Carson Koerperich (fr.).
Ranked runner — Klein opens the season ranked No. 22 in Class 4A.
Season outlook — The Bobcats look to build on a breakthrough season in which their top six state-meet runners were all underclassmen. They will replace the one senior state runner with a pair of talented freshmen who expect to compete for varsity spots immediately. Digmann believes Western Dubuque has the potential to finish in the top half of the state meet this fall, but a key will be staying healthy — not only avoiding injuries but also the coronavirus. Western Dubuque will open the season ranked No. 8 in Class 4A.