Molly Gilligan could feel the pressure well before she stepped onto the block for the third leg of the winner-take-all 400 freestyle relay.
In her first intracity meet, the freshman helped Dubuque Senior pull away for a more than 16-second victory over Hempstead on Tuesday night at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center. The Rams went 1-3 in the relay to pull out a 94-88 victory after both teams tallied 84 points through the first 11 events.
“When the whole meet comes down to whoever wins that last relay, you know you can’t make any mistakes — no false starts, no disqualifications,” said Gilligan, who also won the 200 individual medley in 2:19.80 and swam on the winning 200 medley relay. “It’s pretty nerve-wracking. You just have to concentrate on your speed and your tempo and not make any mistakes.
“I was pretty anxious to see if I could get ahead, and once I did, I just took off. It felt pretty cool. I was thankful to be a part of it, and hopefully the next four years we can have more of this.”
Hempstead’s Samantha Fish took a slight lead on Tabitha Monahan after the first leg, before Kaitlyn Vantiger gave the Rams the lead in the second leg. Gilligan and Maci Boffeli brought it home in 3:51.67 to secure the team win. Senior won seven of the 12 events, but the Mustangs kept things interesting with their depth scoring.
“It was pretty much back-and-forth all night, so you knew you were going to have to compete with the girl next to you every race,” said Boffeli, who also swam on the winning medley relay and won the 100 freestyle in 57.11 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:14.14. “But it’s that competitive drive that always gets us going. We all love to compete. It motivates us.
“Going from the breaststroke right to the 400 free relay, I’m always pretty gassed. But it’s all in your head. I just tried to clear that all out and get out and race.”
Vantiger swam the backstroke, Boffeli the breaststroke, Gilligan the butterfly and Monahan the freestyle in the 200 medley relay that won in 1:55.92. Monahan captured the 50 freestyle in 26.12, and Delaney Noel won the 200 freestyle in 2:17.59 for Senior’s other victories.
“The intensity is always high for this meet, just because we know the other team so well, but it was a little higher tonight just because it was so close,” Monahan said. “We live in the same town, swim in the same pool and a lot of us swim on the same club team. It’s a competition, but it’s a friendly competition.
“We’ve been working so hard the last few weeks, in the weight room and in the pool. So, we were excited to just get out and race tonight against girls we know so well.”
Senior led by as many as 12 points, but Hempstead pulled even, 68-68, after Callie Dolphin, Kenzie Tomkins, Jaycie Pollak and Jaelyn Tigges won the 200 free relay in 1:53.10. Tigges is a junior, and the first three are freshmen.
Hempstead’s Grace Kolker scored 181.30 to edge sophomore teammate and classmate Sydney Lyon by 11.40 points in the diving competition. Fish took the 100 butterfly in 1:00.73 and the 100 backstroke in 1:02.17, and Kate Duehr captured the 500 freestyle in 5:51.17.
“This meet was so much fun, because it was so close and both teams had so much energy,” Fish said. “There always is energy for this meet, but I think I was especially hyped because it’s my senior year. Last one, fast one.
“What has been so cool about this season so far is how close we’ve all gotten, despite the social distancing that we’re following. It’s definitely different. But the important thing is always communicating. Physically, we can’t be very close, so you make up for it by always staying in touch with your teammates, especially outside of swimming.”