Dubuque Senior landed five of the 11 spots on the all-city swimming and diving team.
Hempstead and Wahlert both placed three athletes on the squad, selected by the coaches for the three schools. To make the first-team, a swimmer or diver had to post a top-two result among Dubuque athletes in individual events or swim on the fastest relay team. Second-teamers finished third and fourth in individual events or on the second-fastest relay, and honorable mention picks were fifth and sixth in individual events.
Here is an alphabetical look at the first-team selections:
Maci Boffeli (Senior) — The junior who attends Cascade High School and swims for the Rams posted the city’s fastest time in the 200 freestyle (1:58.73) and the second-fastest times in the 200 individual medley (2:20.05) and 100 breaststroke (1:09.33). She also swam on the city’s three fastest relays, the 200 medley (1:50.49), the 200 freestyle (1:40.28) and the 400 freestyle (3:42.63). At state, she swam breaststroke on the 15th-place medley relay, took 22nd in the 200, led off the 10th-place 200 free relay and took 28th in the 100 breaststroke.
Samantha Fish (Hempstead) — The academic all-state senior led the city with a 59.71 in the 100 backstroke and had the second-fastest times in the 100 butterfly (59.83) and the 100 freestyle (54.45). At state, she swam on the 31st-place medley relay, took 18th in the 100 butterfly, took 20th in the 100 backstroke, and swam leadoff on the 28th-place 400 freestyle relay.
Molly Gilligan (Senior) — The freshman posted the city’s fastest times in the 200 I.M. (2:19.80) and 50 freestyle (24.70) and swam on the city’s three fastest relays, the 200 medley (1:50.49), the 200 freestyle (1:40.28) and the 400 freestyle (3:42.63). At state, she swam the butterfly on the 15th-place medley relay, finished 32nd in the 50 freestyle, took 25th in the butterfly and swam the third leg on the 10th-place 200 freestyle relay.
Zoe Heiar (Wahlert) — The academic all-state senior led the city with a 59.31 in the 100 butterfly and a 1:08.55 in the 100 breaststroke. At the state meet, she swam the butterfly on the 18th-place 200 medley relay, took 22nd in the 100 butterfly, took 18th in the 100 breaststroke and anchored the 17th-place 400 freestyle relay.
Savanna Koch (Senior) — A freshman who attends Western Dubuque, she swam on the city’s fastest 400 freestyle relay (3:42.63). At state, she anchored the 29th-place 400 freestyle relay.
Grace Kolker (Hempstead) — The sophomore led the city in 6-dives competitions with a score of 209.2 and 11-dives competition with a score of 354.90.
Sydney Lyon (Hempstead) — The sophomore posted the city’s second-best scores in 6-dives competitions at 184.70 and 11-dives competitions with a 336.90.
Tabitha Monahan (Senior) — The junior swam the city’s fastest time in the 100 freestyle (54.41) and the second-fastest time in the 50 (24.72). She also swam on the city’s fastest relays in the 200 medley (1:50.49) and the 200 freestyle. At state, she swam freestyle on the 15th-place 200 medley relay, took 24th in the 50, tied for 28th in the 100 freestyle and anchored the 10th-place 200 freestyle relay.
Jamie Schmid (Wahlert) — The junior led the city with a 5:32.50 in the 500 freestyle and had the second-fastest time in the 200 with a 2:01.28. At state, she placed 29th in the 200.
Kaitlyn Vantiger (Senior) — A freshman who attends Western Dubuque, she posted the second-fastest time in the 100 backstroke (1:01.38) and swam on the city’s three fastest relays, the 200 medley (1:50.49), the 200 freestyle (1:40.28) and the 400 freestyle (3:42.63). At state, she swam the backstroke on the 15th-place 200 medley relay, swam the second leg of the 10th-place 200 freestyle relay, took 31st in the 100 backstroke and led off the 29th-place 400 freestyle relay.
Abby Wuebker (Wahlert) — The senior posted the city’s second-fastest time in the 500 freestyle with a 5:38.25. At state, she swam on the 17th place 400 freestyle relay.
SECOND TEAM
Hempstead — Kate Duehr.
Senior — Delaney Noel.
Wahlert — Avery Schmidt, Ariana Yaklich, Hayley Welbes, Brooke Wuebker, Natalie Kelzer, Anna Kalb, Josie Wolbers (dive), Gabby Staidl (dive).
HONORABLE MENTION
Hempstead — Emma Oberhoffer, Maddie Brosnahan (dive).
Senior — Molly Strohmeyer, Addison Lueken (dive).
Wahlert — Meghan Fitzgerald, Taylor Weig, Kelly Snyder.