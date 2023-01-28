Loras College is turning to a highly successful wrestler with local ties to build its women’s wrestling program.
Loras athletic director Denise Udelhofen on Friday announced the hiring of Wil Kelly, a three-time state champion from Dubuque Wahlert and an NCAA Division III national champion at Wartburg College, as head coach of a program that will compete in its inaugural season in 2023-24.
“We are excited to welcome a new program to our department and offer more opportunities for women at Loras,” Udelhofen said in a statement. “It will be fun to see the women build on the wrestling tradition we have at Loras on the men’s side. Wil is motivated to get started on building the recent addition to Loras Athletics.”
Kelly coached Cedar Falls High School’s wrestling program from 2009-16 and is a member of three different Halls of Fame — the Iowa High School Athletic Association, Wartburg College and Dubuque Wahlert.
“It’s truly an honor to be back in my hometown and to have the opportunity to be the first women’s wrestling coach at Loras College,” Kelly said in a statement. “There are some unique challenges in starting a program, but it’s really an open canvas, which is exciting.”
Kelly went 120-3 as a prep at Wahlert, winning three consecutive state titles from 1993-95 and ending on a 92-match winning streak.
He went on to wrestle under legendary coach Dan Gable at the University of Iowa before transferring to Wartburg, where was a two-time All-American, placing third in 2002 before winning the 141-pound championship as a senior in 2003.
Loras announced late last year that it would be adding one of the nation’s fastest-growing sports, and one that is growing by leaps and bounds within the borders of Iowa.
This winter marks the first season of an Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union-sanctioned season, and more than 2,000 girls across the state are participating at the high school level.
Iowa is one of 35 states to sanction girls wrestling, and according to a statistic from Loras’ December announcement, the number of girls wrestling in high school nationwide has grown from 804 in 1994 to 31,654 in 2022.
Loras was the sixth American Rivers Conference institution to add women’s wrestling, joining Dubuque, Buena Vista, Central, Simpson and Wartburg.
“There’s lots of work to be done in this new role, but I can hardly wait to get out there and start meeting student-athletes who are interested in pursuing their education and want to wrestle at the collegiate level,” Kelly said. “I’m also excited to work alongside (men’s wrestling) Coach (Jeren) Glosser and his staff who have already established themselves as a top tier program. The amount of support the program has received so far has been humbling to say the least. Now it’s time to go to work.”
