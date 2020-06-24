News in your town

Sports briefs: Novak Djokovic, wife have virus after his exhibitions

No charges in NASCAR noose incident involving Black driver

Prep baseball: Senior rallies to pull out split with Western Dubuque

Sports in brief: Cowboys' Prescott signs franchise contract

Auto racing: NASCAR rallies around Wallace as FBI investigates noose

FBI investigating noose left in NASCAR stall of Black driver

2 University of Wisconsin athletes test positive for COVID-19

Former Dubuque wrestling standout casting for success on Bassmaster Open Series

Auto racing: Blaney wins at Talladega after NASCAR unites behind Wallace

MLB plans 60-game slate, shortest since 1878 as union balks

Balk in baseball coronavirus talks as negotiations drag on

Union Dubuque gives big assist to recent graduates

Quite the change-up for high school baseball

NASCAR race at Talladega Superspeedway postponed by rain

Sports briefs: Dimitrov positive for COVID-19, exhibition event canceled

As athletes return to campus, what are they signing up for?

Simpson celebrates a Father's Day win at Harbour Town

Column: Baseball fights to return, but why even try?

Addison Russell, former All-Star infielder, signs a 1-year deal with KBO team

NY-bred Tiz the Law wins barren Belmont Stakes

NASCAR has new rules, new feuds and more fans at Talladega

NFL teams went high-tech for team bonding this offseason

Sports briefs: Haley wins at Talladega for 1st Xfinity victory

Golf: 4-way tie for lead at Heritage as another wild finish looms

Like father, like sons: Haas family bonds over wrestling

Wahlert suspends baseball season after coach diagnosed with COVID-19

NBA sets Oct. 16 draft date, Oct. 18 for free-agent talks

MLB odd ball: Runners start on 2nd base, tie games, re-entry?

Belmont sets pace for Triple Crown, with Tiz the Law favored

Simpson leading Heritage, Watney leaving after positive test

Sports in brief: Twins remove statue of 'racist' former owner

5 Phils test positive for virus, 3 teams shut spring camps

Local & area roundup: Cascade, Beckman baseball placed in same district

Prep softball: Wildcats get ‘confidence boost’ vs. Beckman

More than the Score: IHSAA changes state swimming format

Prep baseball: Moller excited to kick off pivotal year

