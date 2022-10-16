Dubuque Hempstead football coach Jeff Hoerner calls him “a gamer.”
Game-wrecker might be more appropriate for versatile Mustangs playmaker Justin Potts.
Potts’ fingerprints were all over the Mustangs’ 27-13 victory over Waterloo West on Friday night at Dalzell Field.
A 6-foot, 175-pound junior receiver/defensive back, Potts caught six passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns on offense. He intercepted a pass, forced a fumble and recorded two tackles for loss on the defensive side.
“I’d say I just bring versatility to the team, both on the offensive side of the ball and the defensive side of the ball,” Potts said. “I’m playing a lot of snaps, so I’d say just being out there as much as I can. My availability is what I bring to the team.”
Potts leads the team in all receiving categories with 35 receptions for 532 yards and six touchdowns.
He has emerged as a favorite target of quarterback Carter Krug, also a junior.
“He’s great, man. We’re going to do great things, we’re going to continue to do great things,” Krug said. “He’s a hard worker and I can’t wait to throw more touchdowns to him.”
Potts showcased his top-end speed defensively late in the first half.
Waterloo West’s Depree Banks ran a slant across the middle and turned a short pass into a 68-yard gain. Potts ran him down from behind to prevent a touchdown.
“That was my guy, so I had to make that up for my team,” Potts said. “I’m just glad I tracked him down and they didn’t get a score on that play.”
The Wahawks threw incomplete from the 5-yard line on the next four snaps to keep Hempstead’s lead at 14-0.
Waterloo West had the ball at the Mustangs’ 23-yard line and was trying to get within a single possession when Potts intercepted a pass and returned it 30 yards.
“He’s always working hard, and even when he gets out of position or he doesn’t make a play — as you saw when he ran that guy down, he kept the play alive, he didn’t give up on it,” Hoerner said. “And then offensively, he’s a big weapon for us. He’s really stood out this year in that way.”
Iowa playoff pairings released — Four Iowa area football programs learned their playoff destinations on Saturday morning.
Dubuque Wahlert (6-2) earned the No. 2 seed from Class 2A District 4 and will host West Liberty (3-5) in its first-round matchup on Friday.
Cascade (5-3), the No. 3 seed from Class 1A District 4, will open its postseason with a road trip to play Dike-New Hartford (6-2).
Maquoketa Valley (5-3) finished third in Class A District 4 and will play at Columbus Community (7-1) in the first round.
Bellevue (4-4), which earned the fourth seed from A-4, will play at Alburnett (7-1) in the first round.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association will draw four four-team pods following the conclusion of the first round.
Schools in Class 5A, 4A and 3A close the regular season next week.
5 area programs reach Wisconsin playoffs — Five area teams have qualified for the Wisconsin prep football postseason, including one program that appeared to be on the outside after a loss in Week 9.
Platteville (4-5), which finished 3-4 in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference and appeared to be destined to miss the postseason, will instead play at second-seeded Lodi (7-2) in the first round of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs next week. The winner will play either Lake Mills (6-3) or Evansville (5-4) in the second round.
Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association postseason protocol calls for teams with above .500 records in conference play be eligible for the postseason, up to a maximum of 224 teams. If there aren’t 224 eligible teams, the field is filled out based on teams with the best winning percentage in conference play, with opponents’ win-loss record as the first tiebreaker.
In Division 6, Darlington (8-1) earned the No. 2 seed for its grouping and will play No. 7 Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg (5-4) in the first round. The winner will play either Belleville (8-1) or Westby (6-3) in the second round.
Lancaster (6-3) is the No. 5 seed and will play at No. 4 Waterloo (7-2) in its postseason opener. The winner faces either Kenosha St. Joseph (9-0) or Mineral Point (4-5) in the second round.
Meanwhile in Division 7, Potosi/Cassville (8-1) is the No. 2 seed and will host seventh-seeded Cochrane-Fountain City (7-2). The winner will play either Bangor (8-1) or Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca (6-3).
