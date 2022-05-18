The Western Dubuque baseball team had it all working on Tuesday.
Nathan Roling tossed a complete-game three-hitter to lead the Bobcats over Waterloo East, 5-0 in the first game of a double header at Farley Park in Farley, Iowa.
Brett Harris gave WD the lead in Game 2 with a three-run double, Nick Bryant and Connor Krogman added RBI singles, and Zach Gehl threw a one-hit shutout to complete the sweep, 10-0.
Western Dubuque moved to 4-0 on the year.
Dubuque Hempstead 7, Iowa City High 1 — At Iowa City: Cole Swartz went 3-for-4 with an RBI, George Sherlock had two hits, and Brock Booth drove in two runs to lead the Mustangs to a Game 1 win over Iowa City High.
The second game was still in progress when the TH went to press.
Dyersville Beckman 8, North Scott 1 — At Dyersville, Iowa — The Trailblazers (2-1) broke the game open with a five-run fifth inning to cruise to victory. Nate Offerman struck out seven and allowed three hits and just one earned run in a complete-game effort. Lane Kramer, Luke Sigwarth, and Logan Burchard had two hits apiece, while Nick Schmidt and Burchard contributed two RBIs.
Orangeville 11, River Ridge/Scales Mound 1 — At Orangeville, Ill.: River Ridge/Scales Mound was doomed by seven errors in a lopsided road defeat.
Cuba City 8, Mineral Point 2 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: The Cubans (14-3, 11-1) captured the outright SWAL title with a win over the Pointers to give head coach Stever Graber his second conference championship.
Prairie du Chien 5, Platteville 1 — At Platteville, Wis.: Ryan Waller struck out five and allowed just one run over seven innings to lead the Blackhawks. Trent Mallatt had two hits for Prairie, while Isaac Coyier went 2-for-2 for the Hillmen.
(Monday’s games)
Wahlert 7-9, Linn-Mar 0-4 — At Marion, Iowa: Carson Cummer and Patrick Fitzgerald each went 3-for-4, Seamus Crahan homered and Ryan Brosius drove in two runs in support of winning pitcher Aaron Savary, who fanned nine in five innings of work in the season-opening game for Wahlert. In the nightcap, Fitzgerald added two more hits, Savary homered and drove in two runs and Brosius and Michael Spahn split the pitching duties.
Western Dubuque 13-9, Cedar Rapids Washington 3-0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Garrett Kadolph and Isaac Then had two hits apiece, Kadolph homered and drove in four runs, and Jack Clemens and Then drove in two each in support of winning pitcher Ryan Klostermann in the season opener. In the second game, Tucker Nauman and Then combined for a three-hitter, and Jake Goodman, Nick Bryant and Then had two hits each. Goodman also drove in three runs, and Caleb Klein knocked in a pair.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 14-11, Dubuque Senior 7-5 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Ray Schlosser went 3-for-3, Aydan Lyons went 2-for-2 and Max Waller and Joel Wilbricht drove in two runs each for the Rams in the season opener. In the nightcap, Jonathan Wille went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Senior.
Dyersville Beckman 6-3, Williamsburg 5-7 — At Williamsburg, Iowa: Lane Kramer and Jackson Oberbroeckling each went 2-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the Trailblazers in the season opener. Luke Sigwarth added a pair of hits, and both of Oberbroekling’s hits were doubles in support of winning pitcher Logan Burchard, who fanned 10 in six innings of work. In the nightcap, Burchard went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.
West Delaware 10-4, Maquoketa 0-1 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: The Hawks opened the regular-season with a WaMaC Conference road sweep.
Maquoketa Valley 6-15, Edgewood-Colesburg 1-0 — At Edgewood, Iowa: The Wildcats, who came within a win of state last season, cruised in the season-opening Tri-Rivers Conference doubleheader.
PREP SOFTBALL
Potosi/Cassville 12, River Ridge (Wis.) 1 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: Mykaylia Bauer, Emily Bierman, and Abby Tasker each had two hits, and Jessica Noonan had four RBIs as Potosi/Cassvile won in a rout.
Cuba City 1, Prairie du Chien 0 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Ally Wall went 3-for-3 for the Blackhawks, but Cubans’ starter Peyton Gile didn’t surrender another hit, as Cuba City got by Prairie du Chien.
girls tennis
Clinton 5, Dubuque Hempstead 3 — At Clinton, Iowa: Peyton Weber, Madison Lewis, and Leen Kassas earned singles victories, but the Mustangs saw their season end with a 2A regional semifinal defeat.
Cedar Rapids Washington 5, Dubuque Senior 0 —At Cedrar Rapids, Iowa: The Rams saw their season come to an end in a 2A regional semifinal.
prep track & field
Cubans sweep SWAL title — At Cuba City, Wis.: Mason Leeser won the 200, 400, long jump, and was part of the winning 4x100 relay, Beau Kopp broke the school and SWAL meet record with a first-place throw of 173-8, and Cuba City won the SWAL Conference Meet, 161-127, over Darlington.
Alison Daugherty won the 100, long jump, and triple jump, and ran in the first-place 4x100 team to lead the Cuba City women to the SWAL championship, 139-124, over Darlington.
Rhett Reuter won the 800, 1,600, and 3,200 to claim three individual titles for runner-up Darlington on the boys side.
Boscobel had 79 points to finished third in the boys team standings. Fennimore (102) was third in the girls standings.
semi-pro baseball
Farley 3, Dyersville 1 — At Farley, Iowa: The Hawks scored three times in the top of the first in support of winning pitcher Isaac Rohde on Monday. Paul Vanzboray had two hits for Farley, while Tony Offerman went 2-for-3 for the Whitehawks.
