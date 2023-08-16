The East Dubuque/Galena/River Ridge tri-op figures to continue its growth in the fifth season as a boys and girls cross country program.
Avery Engle returns to the girls squad after finishing 57th at the state meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria. And the boys team features a pair of all-Northwest Upstate Illinois Conference performers in Arthur Horn and Devin Bradt.
Here is a capsule look at the Illinois area programs:
Recommended for you
BOYS
EAST DUBUQUE/GALENA/RIVER RIDGE
Coach — Michael Eyres (5th season)
Returning letterwinners — Arthur Horn (sr.), Devin Bradt (soph.), Bryce Gempler (jr.), Isaac Rife (sr.).
Promising newcomers — Harrison Kloss (jr.), Andrew Richardson (fr.), Liam Mead (fr.).
Alumni running in college — Matt Foote (Loras College), Wil Quinn (Luther College).
Outlook — The tri-op will lean on a pair of all-Northwest Upstate Illini Conference performers in Horn and Bradt, who finished fifth and seventh, respectively, at the league meet a year ago. In its fifth season as a program, the tri-op boasts its largest team with four or five runners battling for the last few open varsity spots. Eyres has been impressed by the summer workouts that provide the foundation for the season. He will be leaning on runners with track & field experience but the likely 3-4-5 spots have no cross country meets under their belts.
STOCKTON
Coach — Heather Larson (2nd season)
Top prospects — Ryan Pieper (jr.), Jackson Barrett (jr.).
Outlook — The Blackhawks are in their first season as a co-op program with Lena-Winslow, and Larson expects the infusion of talent to her small squad to be significant. Pieper is coming off a stellar summer of training, and Barrett has been a part of the highly successful Le-Win track program and has junior high cross country experience.
GIRLS
EAST DUBUQUE/GALENA/RIVER RIDGE
Coach — Michael Eyres (5th season)
Returning state qualifier — Avery Engle (sr., 57th place at state).
Other returning letterwinners — Lynnea Groezinger (sr.), Audrey Wagner (sr.).
Promising newcomers — Tessa Gempler (fr.), Emma Duncan (soph.).
Alumni running in college — Arianna Pedrin (Southeastern Community College), Samantha Callahan (Clarke University).
Outlook — The growing tri-op will have enough runners to field a team and score in meets this season, and Eyres believes the squad will improve throughout the season. But, there is a gap between Engle and the rest of the pack, and the team will have to close that gap to contend in meets. Engle won the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference meet last year and finished fifth at the regional meet before running at state.
STOCKTON
Coach — Heather Larson (2nd season)
Top prospects — Maggie Carter (jr.), Quinn Larson (fr).
Outlook — Carter is new to cross country, but she has enjoyed success in track & field that should pay dividends this fall. Larson has had several solid junior high cross country seasons and is making the jump to high school. Heather Larson looks for this season to be one of learning and growth for both.