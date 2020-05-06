Hopes of a boys golf season were dashed last month when the Iowa High School Athletic Association, in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Education and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, canceled the spring sports seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Here is a look at how area teams in Iowa would have looked this spring season:
BELLEVUE
Coach — Chet Knake
Key players — Jacob Whitmore (Sr.), Zach Michels (Sr.), Austin Hager (Sr.), Ashton Felderman (Sr.)
Outlook — The Comets have seen improvement under Chet Knake, the do-it-all coach at Bellevue. With four seniors and two juniors flanked by four sophomores on the roster, the Comets were looking at making a move in postseason action this spring.
BELLEVUE MARQUETTE
Coach — Noah Cornelius
Key players — Joe Anderson (Sr.), Tristan Pfiffner (Jr.), Joe Hager (Soph.), Dan Otting (Soph.)
Outlook — While the Mohawks again would have boasted a small roster of six players, the lineup was aiming to continue improving throughout the season. With Joe Anderson the only senior on the roster, the Mohawks will have a solid core for next year.
CASCADE
Coach — Steve Weber
Key players — Connor Booth (Sr.), Carter Green (Sr.), Ray Martin (Jr.), Brody Supple (Jr.)
Outlook — A young Cougars roster was primed to return this spring with another year of experience and looking to improve on a 10th-place finish at the River Valley Conference meet. With two senior captains in Connor Booth and Carter Green, along with a good mix of juniors and sophomores, the Cougars were aiming at a stronger finish this spring.
CLAYTON RIDGE
Coach — Brian Rodenberg
Key players — Jacob Powers (Sr.), Joe Murray (Sr.), John Moser (Sr.), Trey Meyer (Sr.)
Outlook — Coach Brian Rodenberg sparked interest in the Clayton Ridge program last season, and that was set to pay dividends this spring with an impressive 18 players on his varsity roster — including eight seniors. That’s a big plus, especially at the Class 1A level.
DYERSVILLE BECKMAN
Coach — Darin Michels
Key players — Josh Engler (Sr.), Mitchell Brant (Sr.), Sean Hinerichsen (Jr.), Adam Wessels (Sr.)
Outlook — The Trailblazers appeared set to make a move in the WaMaC Conference this spring, but losing their top scorer, Shawn Deutmeyer, to graduation hurt. But with three starters back in Josh Engler, Mitchell Brant and Sean Hinerichsen, Beckman had a shot to reach districts as a team. Engler was medalist at his sectional meet last spring, but missed the state cut at districts.
EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG
Coach — Alex Hanna
Key players — Alex Jones (Sr.), Ethan Staner (Jr.), Kody Hoeger (Jr.), Quintin Hess (Jr.)
Outlook — Ethan Streicher made school history last spring, capturing the Class 1A state championship to earn the Vikings’ first-ever boys golf state title. Ed-Co was set to welcome seven players back on the roster behind new coach Alex Hanna, who also serves as the girls coach.
MAQUOKETA
Coach — Teri Taylor
Key players — Caiden Atienza (Jr.), Hunter Neuman (Sr.), Kole Harmon (Sr.), Thayne Chapin (Sr.)
Outlook — The Cardinals were going to be led by Caiden Atienza, who reached the district meet last season but just missed the state-qualifying cut. Maquoketa had a group of five sophomores as well for coach Teri Taylor, who also serves as the girls coach.
MAQUOKETA VALLEY
Coach — Tim Andrews
Key players — Nick Gibbs (Jr.), Logan Johnson (Jr.), Dylan Lane (Jr.), Tony Offerman (Jr.)
Outlook — A youthful Wildcats squad was eager to gain more experience this season. Without a senior on the roster, Maquoketa Valley was to be led by five juniors and should be in good shape heading into next spring.
WEST DELAWARE
Coach — Christi Imsland
Key players — Brandon Larsen (Sr.), Mitchell Ungs (Sr.), Wyatt Thompson (Sr.), Matt Salas (Sr.)
Outlook — Brandon Larsen was set to finish off a terrific career this spring. The junior fired an amazing 3-under 69 to claim the Class 3A state championship last year and was a contender to repeat again this season. Larsen was looking for a third trip to state to cap his career.