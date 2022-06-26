Rain moved into the Jackson County area early on Saturday morning and forced officials of the Maquoketa Speedway to cancel racing action slated for Saturday night.
The next event scheduled for the Maquoketa Speedway will be held Saturday, July 2 with hot laps kicking off at 5:30 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
(Friday’s games)
Dubuque Senior 12-4, Iowa City West 9-10 — At Iowa City: Jon Wille, Bode Nagelmaker and Jack Aitchison contributed three hits apiece, and Mason Kunkel, Kobe Meyer and Andrew Barbee collected two apiece to lead the Rams (6-21) to victory in the opener of a Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader. Nagelmaker also drove in three runs, Meyer and Willie had a pair of RBIs each, and Aitchison earned the pitching win. In the nightcap, Jared Ostwinkle had a pair of hits and three RBIs, and Wille added two more hits. West is 15-16.
Western Dubuque 9-2, Iowa City High 5-6 — At Iowa City: Jake Goodman, Caleb Klein, Tucker Nauman and Jack Clemens had two hits apiece, and Klein and winning pitcher Isaac Then drove in two runs each for Class 3A No. 3-ranked Western Dubuque (23-6) in the opener of the MVC twin bill. Then allowed five hits in six innings against the Class 4A No. 2 Little Hawks (22-8). In the nightcap, Klein had two of the Bobcats’ six hits.
Iowa City Liberty 9-0, Dubuque Wahlert 6-10 — At North Liberty, Iowa: Ben Freed and Christian Prull had two hits apiece for Class 3A No. 6 Wahlert (21-8) in the opener of the MVC doubleheader. In the nightcap, Jack Walsh scattered five hits in four innings, and Ryan Brosius and Prull combined for three innings of scoreless relief. Zach Callahan drove in two runs and the Golden Eagles got hits from eight different sources. Liberty is 14-16.
