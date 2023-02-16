Crushing at the time, but that loss just over a month ago to its fiercest rival has really set the Spartans in motion.
Wednesday night produced yet another thriller in this heated battle of crosstown foes, as the University of Dubuque avenged a Jan. 11 loss to Loras with a wire-to-wire 66-61 payback victory at Stoltz Sports Center.
The Spartans have gone 8-1 since losing at Loras last month.
“We’ve cleaned up some things, been better defensively and come together a little bit,” UD coach Robbie Sieverding said. “We’ve just grown as a team since then, and it’s been infectious.”
Yes, UD led the entire way. At no point, however, was it comfortable.
The Duhawks slimmed five double-figure deficits to claw within three in the first half, and got as close as one point late in the second.
“We kind of took our foot off the gas a little bit in the second half,” Sieverding said. “But overall, just a great environment, tons of fans here, and just a great college basketball game.”
Cascade, Iowa, native Brock Simon led the Spartans (18-6, 11-4 American Rivers Conference) with 16 points, while Bryce Prochaska added 13. UD is securely in next week’s conference tournament, and still has an outside shot of a regular-season title with one game remaining.
Loras, led by 24 points from Ali Sabet, dropped its fourth game in a row. The Duhawks (14-10, 8-7) have also clinched a berth in the A-R-C tournament as one of the top six teams.
Sparked by a 7-0 run to start the game, Prochasksa’s post jumper followed by a 3-pointer at 13:13 of the first half staked the Spartans to a 17-6 lead out of the gate. It was the second of five double-digit leads UD would hold in the first 20 minutes of play.
But true to form for this crosstown rivalry, a charge was made by the opposition.
“We were bending, but not breaking,” Sieverding said. “It was almost like a football game where they’d get the 20 (yard line) and we’d hold them to a field goal. That’s what it felt like at times.”
Trailing 26-15, four points from Sabet highlighted an 8-2 Duhawks’ spurt to close the gap to 28-23. Kyle Mayburn’s triple brought Loras to its slimmest first-half deficit, 30-27, at 4:22.
Simon, who led the Spartans with 12 points in the first half, provided UD some breathing room heading into the break. Simon followed up a nifty alley-oop assist to Jaylin McCants with a two-handed slam in the final minute to preserve a 34-29 halftime advantage.
The Spartans grabbed nine-point leads on Josh Hammer’s steal and layup, and Prochaska’s hit from close range, before the Duhawks stormed back again.
This time, it got really interesting.
Sabet, who came alive with 18 second-half points, capped a 9-1 run over the final 4 minutes with a drive to the hoop to get within 60-59 in the final minute.
But two late turnovers on potential go-ahead and game-tying possessions doomed the Duhawks hopes of seizing its only lead of the game. The Spartans sealed the game’s fate, connecting on three of four free throws to close it out.
“Just enough stops, a couple deflections and things like that were big down the stretch,” Sieverding said. “I’m just proud of our guys for battling for 40 minutes. We just have to continue to take care of ourselves and keep playing well. There’s still a lot to play for.”
