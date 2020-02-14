Saturday’s Iowa district wrestling tournaments mark the final stop before the state tournament in Des Moines.
Wrestlers finishing in the top two of their weight class advance to the traditional state meet, held Feb. 20-22 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
For wrestlers in Class 2A and 1A, there are just four wrestlers at each weight for the district tournament.
Here is a capsule look at district involving area programs:
CLASS 3A DISTRICT
Host — Western Dubuque
Teams — Davenport Central, Davenport North, Davenport West, Dubuque Hempstead, Dubuque Senior, No. 9 Linn-Mar, North Scott, Western Dubuque
Ranked Hempstead wrestlers — 120: No. 5 Adler Kramer; 152: No. 7 Ben Faber
Ranked Western Dubuque wrestler — 182: No. 4 Jake Hosch
Ranked Senior wrestlers — None
Ranked Linn-Mar wrestlers — 106: No. 3 Brandon O’Brien; 126: No. 4 Bryce Parke; 152: No. 8 Abass Kemokai; 160: No. 4 Tate Naaktgeboren; 170: No. 5 Ryan Plummer
Ranked North Scott wrestlers — 120: No. 7 Peyton Westin; 145: No. 1 Devon Strief; 160: No. 6 Jake Matthiadess; 170: No. 7 Zach Campbell
Ranked Davenport Central wrestler — 106: No. 10 Nathan Canfield
Ranked Davenport West wrestler — 195: No. 5 Tyrese Johnson
Ranked Davenport North wrestlers — None
Outlook — The three Dubuque-area schools have just three returning state qualifiers among them but hope to take an even larger contingent to Des Moines next week. Linn-Mar placed above both Hempstead and Western Dubuque in the state standing at last month’s Mississippi Valley Conference tournament and along with North Scott could take a large share of the individual qualifiers, though Hempstead, WD and Senior figure to be in the mix. Western Dubuque’s Hosch is the area’s only returning 3A state medalist after placing sixth at 170 last year. He was 1-2 at 170 in the 2018 tournament and is trying to become a three-time state qualifier. The Bobcats’ Jared Cordes also has state meet experience. WD’s 138-pounder qualified in 2018 and went 1-2 at 126. The Bobcats’ Jagger McCool (106), Cordes (138), Levi Burds (152), Tony Lyon (160), Carter Kluesner (170), Sawyer Nauman (195), Joe Loffa (220) and Emerson Lux Morales (285) placed among the top eight finishers at the MVC tournament. Kramer is the Mustangs’ long returning state qualifier and went 1-2 at 113 at last year’s state tournament. Hempstead’s Landon Reisen (106), Kramer, Chivonne Rhodes (132), Faber (152), Jack Smith (160), Aidan Dunne (182), Adam Ward (195), Alex Hudson (220) and Cayden Lovett (285) earned top-eight finishes at the MVC tournament. Dubuque Senior is seeking to get back to the state tournament for the first time since 2018, when the Rams qualified five wrestlers. Senior’s Carter Elliott (138), DaShawn Tigges (182), Jon Flanagan (195), Neil Butler (220) and Spencer Palm (285) placed among the top eight at the MVC tournament.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 4
Host — Center Point-Urbana
West Delaware semifinal pairings — 106: Carson Less (West Delaware, 22-10) vs. Arnie Galvan (Mount Vernon, 25-10); 113: Luke Farmer (West Delaware, 21-11) vs. No. 2 Cole Whitehead (Center Point-Urbana, 36-1); 120: No. 9 Blake Engel (West Delaware, 29-5) vs. Damon Swenson (Vinton-Shellsburg, 25-11); 126: Evan Woods (West Delaware, 25-7) vs. Wyatt Bieschke (Benton Community, 36-5); 132: Staveley Maury (West Delaware, 22-9) vs. No. 4 Keegan Scheeler (Center Point-Urbana, 33-2); 138: No. 9 Logan Peyton (West Delaware, 25-5) vs. Adam Hansen (Center Point-Urbana, 14-4); 145: No. 4 Jadyn Peyton (West Delaware, 29-5) vs. Mason Hartley (Mid-Prairie, 19-17); 152: Kyle Cole (West Delaware, 8-1) vs. Gable Dayton (Williamsburg, 29-17); 160: No. 5 Cael Meyer (West Delaware, 29-3) vs. Cael Garvey (Mid-Prairie, 38-6); 170: No. 1 Jared Voss (West Delaware, 29-5) vs. Ben Meader (Mid-Prairie, 21-11); 182: No. 3 Jack Neuhaus (West Delaware, 29-3) vs. Cory Allen (Mid-Prairie, 37-10); 195: No. 1 Wyatt Voelker (West Delaware, 32-1) vs. Clark Younggreen (Mount Vernon, 23-15); 220: Christian Nunley (West Delaware, 25-6) vs. Billy Grout (Williamsburg, 32-17); 285: No. 3 Carson Petlon (West Delaware, 29-2) vs. No. 9 Cole Cremeens (Williamsburg, 42-5)
Maquoketa semifinal pairings — 170: No. 4 Abraham Michel (Maquoketa, 33-4) vs. Nick Marovets (Williamsburg, 34-8); 195: Lane Stender (Maquoketa, 26-11) vs. No. 8 Isaac Boucher (Mid-Prairie, 40-5); 285: No. 2 Taven Rich (Maquoketa, 36-1) vs. Keaton Dennis (Mount Vernon, 19-15)
Dubuque Wahlert semifinal pairings — 182: Bryce Anstoetter (Wahlert, 31-9) vs. No. 10 Austin Roos (Benton Community, 36-5); 220: Joe Bahl (Wahlert, 7-9) vs. Keean Kamerling (Mount Vernon, 23-10)
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6
Host — Starmont
Dyersville Beckman semifinal pairings — 106: Nick Schmidt (Beckman, 32-9) vs. No. 8 Dawson Schmit (Wapsie Valley, 32-7); 126: Levi Feldman (Beckman, 23-16) vs. No. 8 Karter Decker (MFL/Mar-Mac, 43-0); 145: Mason Recker (Beckman, 29-12) vs. No. 8 Gabe McGeough (MFL/Mar-Mac, 26-1); 182: No. 3 Evan Wulfekuhle (Beckman, 33-2) vs. No. 1 Thomas Even (Don Bosco, 33-3); 285: Bennett English (Beckman, 12-4) vs. Jacob Trudo (MFL/Mar-Mac, 31-8)
Edgewood-Colesburg semifinal pairings — 113: Dawson Bergan (Edgewood-Colesburg, 36-10) vs. No. 6 Cael Bridgewater (North Linn, 42-2); 132: Alex Jones (Ed-Co, 39-7) vs. No. 3 Easton Larson (Don Bosco, 37-4); 160: Bo Struble (Ed-Co, 29-13) vs. No. 1 Cade Tenold (Don Bosco, 37-1); 170: Max Bahls (Ed-Co, 41-4) vs. No. 2 Carson Tenold (Don Bosco, 28-2)
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8
Host — Wilton
Bellevue semifinal pairings — 138: TyQuan Strowder (Bellevue, 31-16) vs. Christophe Ewart (Wapello, 21-10); 152: Zach Roeder (Bellevue, 27-9) vs. Kaden Shirk (Wilton, 28-10); 160: Jacob Waller (Bellevue, 23-9) vs. Aidan Udell (Iowa City Regina, 29-7); 182: Luke Giesemann (Bellevue, 32-13) vs. Morgan Hartz (West Branch, 21-12)
Cascade semifinal pairings — 126: No. 2 Aidan Noonan (Cascade, 32-0) vs. Jonathan Cox (Louisa-Muscatine, 14-14); 132: Carson Staner (Cascade, 37-12) vs. Mitchell Moore (Wapello, 24-3)