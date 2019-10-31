There was no slow down or relent from the Galena volleyball team.
Despite seeing rival East Dubuque across the net for a fifth time this season, the Pirates didn’t waver in a 25-12, 25-22 sweep of the Warriors in an Illinois Class 1A regional semifinal on Wednesday night in East Dubuque, Ill.
Galena went 5-0 against the Warriors this season, and advanced to tonight’s regional championship game at East Dubuque High School against Lena-Winslow, which swept Stockton, 25-17, 25-11, in the other semifinal.
MaKenna Curran led the Pirates with eight kills and six digs, and Sami Wasmund added seven kills and two blocks. Maggie Furlong had nine digs and Abby Soppe delivered 15 assists for Galena.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Clarke 2, Culver-Stockton 1 — At Clarke: Jamie Albertson scored in the first half and Bailey McNamee scored the game-winner in the second half to lead the Pride (10-7-1, 4-6-1 Heart).
Beloit 1, UW-Platteville 0 — At Beloit, Wis.: The Pioneers (2-14-2) battered the net with 11 shots on goal, but still couldn’t tie it up in defeat.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Culver-Stockton 5, Clarke 1 — At Clarke: The Pride dropped a tough match at home.