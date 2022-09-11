PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — UW-Platteville’s defense rang the bell during its home opener.
Then the Pioneers rang it again and again in a spirited performance fitting for the 50th year celebration of Ralph E. Davis Pioneer Stadium.
Senior linebacker Sam Smith had five tackles and blocked Bethel’s potential game-tying field goal with 4:02 to play, as the Pioneers stymied the NCAA Division III No. 11-ranked Royals in allowing only 162 yards of offense and forcing three turnovers in a 10-7 victory on Saturday.
“Anytime you get a ‘W’ it feels good,” said Pioneers first-year coach Ryan Munz, who earned his first career victory. “This is special because it’s the first one against a ranked opponent. It really showed the heart of our guys.”
Justin Blazek led the UW-P defense with six tackles, while Colton Ingram and Tyler Bacon added five tackles apiece. Samuel Tausz and Sean McMillan each had interceptions, while Bacon recovered a fumble for the Pioneers (1-1).
“We executed and it was awesome to see,” Smith said. “Through practice all week we were locked in, and we had to step up. We had a plan and we executed pretty well today.”
Bethel (1-1) managed only 10 first downs and finished 2-for-13 on third down.
“They rang the bell,” Munz said. “We talked about it early in the season, we have to play team football. They showed up against Michigan Tech (last week), and we challenged this group to do it again. You saw what happened, these guys are in for the long haul. It’s going to be fun to watch.”
After rushing for only 15 yards against Division II Michigan Tech last week, the Pioneers understood that turning things around on the ground would be crucial. UW-P finished with 156 yards on the ground, with sophomore running back Tag Habedank rushing for 122 yards and a TD on 32 carries.
“Everything happens for a reason,” Munz said. “You go to that Tech game, and the plan didn’t go exactly as we wanted it to go. So, we said, ‘OK, let’s establish it.’ We were able to do that and if we can run the ball effectively, we’re going to be in every single game.”
The Pioneers opened the scoring on their second possession by closing out a 12-play, 83-yard drive that chewed up 6:25 of clock on Habedank’s 7-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead with 1:43 to go in the first quarter.
UW-P increased the lead when defensive back McMillan made a leaping interception to set up the Pioneers at the Bethel 36-yard line. While the offense stalled, Andrew Schweigert redeemed himself from an earlier miss by drilling a 49-yard field goal to extend the lead to 10-0 with 4:29 until halftime.
The Royals found their groove in the third quarter, taking advantage of a short field at the UW-P 47-yard line. After quarterback George Bolt scrambled for 6 yards on a fourth-and-5 to keep the drive alive, Bolt connected with Micah Niewald for a 19-yard touchdown pass to cut the Pioneers’ lead to 10-7 at the 8:36 mark of the third.
Success on a fake punt with 7:24 remaining set the Royals up at the UW-P 35, and again the Pioneer defense answered the call. Bethel looked to tie the game on Hugo Cifuentes’ 41-yard field goal attempt with 4:02 remaining, but Smith got a piece of it as the kick fell short.
“That came up big,” Smith said. “We just had to step up in that moment and we all executed on it.”
With 1:44 to play and facing a fourth-and-1 at its own 34-yard line, UW-P went for the win with Habedank plunging ahead for 2 yards, allowing the Pioneers to kneel out the rest of the clock.
“Go win the game,” Munz said. “If you play passive football, most of the time you’re going to get beat. You have to go do that, and it was a really easy decision because the defense was on board. We talked and decided to go win this football game and that’s exactly what happened.”
