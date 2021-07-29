The Iowa High School Athletic Association will crown a true heavyweight champion this weekend.
At least that’s the way it feels after looking at the brackets for the Class 4A state baseball tournament, which begins today at Duane Banks Field on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City.
The eight teams have combined for 19 championships in 95 trips to the state tournament, six have at least one state title, and five returned after qualifying a year ago. On top of that, the seven ranked teams in the field all advanced to state after earning No. 1 seeds in their substates.
That includes sixth-seeded and sixth-ranked Dubuque Hempstead (30-10), which meets third-seeded and defending state champion Johnston (35-7) at 7:30 p.m. tonight in the quarterfinals. The Mustangs advanced to state for the second straight season and for the 15th time in program history.
“It’s definitely an honor to be a part of it, because it’s by far the best state tournament I’ve seen in a long, long time,” Hempstead senior third baseman Zach Sabers said. “Ottumwa is the No. 8 seed, and they’re 30-9, so that gives you an idea what kind of teams are down there. The thing is, you can’t go down there worried about who else is there. We’ve proven the last couple of years that we belong down there. We just have to play our game, and we’ll compete.
“It helps that most of our starters played at state last year and understand how to prepare for it and what it means to be there. Last year, when it was new to us, we came in nervous and it almost cost us. This year, we’ll be more comfortable being on the big stage.”
Last season, Hempstead held off a late rally to edge Iowa City High, 7-6, in the quarterfinals, then dropped a 9-8 nailbiter to eventual runner-up Ankeny in the semifinals. They could have won both, but they also could have lost both.
“In the state tournament, anything can happen. We saw that last year,” Hempstead shortstop Kellen Strohmeyer said. “We were up by a lot against City High, and they made it interesting. Then, we did the same thing to Ankeny.
“We know we can compete with those teams. We’ve built the kind of program like the ones down there that go to state consistently. We have coaches who understand what it takes to play at that level and players who are always bought in and willing to put in the kind of work you have to put in to play at that level.”
The Class 4A field includes five teams from the powerhouse Central Iowa Metro League, two from the Mississippi Valley Conference and top-seeded Pleasant Valley, a Mississippi Athletic Conference team that has gone 7-0 against state tournament qualifiers from the CIML and MVC. The eight teams bring a combined record of 250-66 to Iowa City.
“When you look at the teams down there, it’s kind of like pick your poison,” said Hempstead’s Jeff Rapp, who coached the 2014 and 2020 teams to state and played on the 1988 Mustangs squad that reached the state semifinals. “No matter who you’re going to play, it’s going to be a tough game and you have to play your best baseball to survive.
“If you follow the history of the tournament, the top four seeds are teams that seem to have made it year after year after year for the last 20 years. It’s neat to be in that kind of company, and it’s pretty cool to be going back for a second straight year. That’s a tough thing to do in 4A.”
Especially with a target on your back.
But the Mustangs opened the season with a 16-2 record, losing only to city rivals Wahlert and Senior, en route to a second consecutive MVC Valley Division championship. They beat every conference rival at least once while going 23-7 in league play.
“There were obviously high expectations on us, but we’ve handled it well enough to get back down to state,” senior pitcher/right fielder Logan Runde said. “You could tell how much it meant for teams to play us and beat us. It seemed like we were facing everybody’s top pitcher, and after every single one of our losses, the other team was going crazy in their (postgame) huddle. That just motivated us to go out and win the next one.”
The Mustangs didn’t have many lulls. They lost three straight only once and had a pair of two-game losing streaks. Only top-ranked Pleasant Valley swept Hempstead, and the Spartans needed 13 innings to win the first game, 4-3.
“At the beginning of the season, we didn’t feel like we had to prove anything,” Sabers said. “But, after we had a few rough games, we realized we had something to prove every single time we went out there. The losses we had actually helped us. They gave us a wake-up call and made us realize we had to come ready to play, no matter who we were playing.”
The Mustangs could finally exhale after a 2-1 victory over North Scott in the substate final.
“I felt, quite frankly, anything less than at least getting back to state would have been a failure on my part when you consider the talent we had coming back,” Rapp said. “That puts a lot of pressure on kids, but they handled it well all year. We expected to be here, so to get back here was actually more of a relief.”