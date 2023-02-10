The girls basketball postseason kicks off on Saturday for Iowa Class 2A and 3A schools.
Dubuque Wahlert, the lone area 3A school, hosts Crestwood in a Region 7 quarterfinal contest, while Clayton Ridge hosts Starmont in Region 5 of Class 2A.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
The girls basketball postseason kicks off on Saturday for Iowa Class 2A and 3A schools.
Dubuque Wahlert, the lone area 3A school, hosts Crestwood in a Region 7 quarterfinal contest, while Clayton Ridge hosts Starmont in Region 5 of Class 2A.
Cascade, Beckman Catholic and Bellevue will all begin their 2A journeys in quarterfinal action next Tuesday.
All regional contests begin at 7 p.m. The highest remaining Class 3A team will host the regional final, while 2A regional finals will be played at a neutral site yet to be determined.
Here is a capsule preview of area girls teams competing in Class 2A and 3A regionals:
SCHEDULE — Quarterfinals: Crestwood (6-150 at Wahlert (15-6), Saturday; Semifinals: Crestwood/Wahlert winner vs. New Hampton (9-12) at Monticello (17-5) winner, Feb. 15; regional final, Feb. 18
OUTLOOK — The eighth-ranked Golden Eagles come into the postseason hot, winning seven of nine to close the season. This region will be no cake walk by any means, but as long as Wahlert keeps winning, it will have the home court advantage as the highest ranked team in the region. Wahlert will be favored to reach the final out of the bracket’s bottom half. Ninth-ranked Osage is the favorite in the upper portion of Region 7, setting up a potential top-10 showdown to go to state.
SCHEDULE — First round: Starmont (1-20) at Clayton Ridge (6-15), Saturday; Quarterfinals: Starmont/Clayton Ridge winner at Cascade (18-2), Feb. 14; Beckman Catholic (11-10) at MFL/Mar-Mac (13-7), Feb. 14; Semifinals, Feb. 17; regional final, Feb. 22
OUTLOOK — No. 6-ranked Cascade looks to make its ninth state tournament appearance in 11 years, and will be the favorite to advance to the final out of the bracket’s top half. But might Beckman Catholic have something to say about that? If the Cougars and Trailblazers each win their quarterfinal contests, the longtime rivals would meet in the semifinals. Historically, Cascade has owned this rivalry, but Beckman has the momentum after a double-overtime victory over the Cougars on Tuesday. No 15-ranked Aplington-Parkersburg is the favorite in the bottom half of Region 5.
SCHEDULE — Quarterfinal: Northeast Goose Lake (10-11) at Bellevue (14-7); Semifinals, Feb. 17; Regional final, Feb. 22
OUTLOOK — Bellevue defeated Northeast Goose Lake twice soundly in the regular season, so its looking to continue that trend in the postseason. If the Comets take care of business, a solid East Buchanan team would be their likely semifinal opponent. Bellevue has the tools to make a strong run at this region, and after falling one game shy of a state berth the last two years, undoubtedly the Comets will be hungry. Should Bellevue advance to the regional final, 2A top-ranked Dike-New Hartford would be the probable opponent.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.