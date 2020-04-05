Whether it’s on a business trip to Baltimore or a day-long excursion to the Quad Cities, Iowa State Rep. Chuck Isenhart is usually tempted to try out a new ballpark if time allows.
The 12-year Dubuque-based legislator, 61, considers himself a lifelong baseball fan, spanning all the way back to the days when eventual major leaguer Kevin Rhomberg would hit dingers off of him way back in the old Holy Name Baseball League. Isenhart prides himself on having attended every professional baseball park in Iowa. Some of his fondest childhood memories are from when he would hop on a bus in town and spend the day at Chicago’s Wrigley Field.
“My dad took me to those Dubuque Packer games all the time,” said Isenhart, referencing the former White Sox, Pirates, Indians and Dodgers affiliate team that played at the original Petrakis Park across the railroad tracks from the Shot Tower monument. “Whenever I travel, I’ll always look up to see if there’s a game in town.”
So when Major League Baseball announced last fall a proposal to eliminate 42 minor league affiliate teams — including the Iowa-based Clinton LumberKings, Quad-Cities River Bandits and Burlington Bees — it struck somewhat of a personal chord for Isenhart. Alongside 34 other state representatives, Isenhart and Iowa legislators from both sides of the political aisle are fighting back.
Those members of the Iowa House have crafted House Resolution 110, a statement they hope to bring to the floor once legislative sessions resume following the coronavirus shutdown. Its premise is “recognizing the importance of Minor League Baseball in Iowa and demanding that Major League Baseball abandon its efforts to eliminate Major League Baseball parent-club affiliation with certain franchises located in Iowa.”
Dubuque no longer has a minor league team. The Packers folded in 1976 and subsequent attempts to regain an affiliate club were unsuccessful.
Isenhart holds out hope that minor league ball can one day return to the Key City. But if MLB goes through with its contraction effort, the chances of that happening are slim to none.
“There are a lot of us here that hold out hope that we can get minor league baseball in Dubuque,” Isenhart said. “If we’re losing franchises up and down the river, that doesn’t bode well in Dubuque.”
Contraction is viewed as a money-saving effort by MLB, which also plans to permanently reduce its amateur draft to 20-25 rounds (last year’s draft was 40 rounds). The two moves would cut down on the amount of players in farm systems, in theory, reducing payroll along with other cost-saving measures like facility maintenance.
If MLB’s plan proceeds as scheduled, this summer season — already abbreviated by the coronavirus shutdown — would mark the final year for teams subject to contraction.
But there’s a flip side to those dollars. Clinton-based Rep. Mary Wolfe said that while MLB is seeing savings, communities like hers would lose out on tourism revenues and long-term community investments around minor-league teams would have gone to waste if the league pulls the plug on its affiliates.
“I think it would be a real hardship, almost a tragedy for Clinton if they wind up shutting down our minor league team,” said Wolfe, whose home city has hosted the minors for all but five of the last 80 years. “It’s one of the biggest pluses of living in Clinton. We get thousands of people who come here to watch the games from all over.
“There has been an investment by the community, by community businesses in our team. There’s been choices over the years that we think have in a certain way been a long-term investment that this team is going to stay with us. If they just pull out now, next year, that’s going to be very hard financially on Clinton.”
Wolfe said Isenhart was one of the driving forces behind the resolution. There’s no team to remove in Dubuque, but Wolfe said contraction could have a ripple effect on Isenhart’s district.
“What I admire about Chuck is that he’s always looking at the big picture on eastern Iowa and Iowa as a whole,” Wolfe said. “His main focus is on his constituents, but we’re all in this together.”
For both legislators, the timing of MLB’s contraction announcement also is highly suspect. Shortly before the proposal was released, the league announced it would host its first ever MLB game in Iowa this summer, Aug. 13, at Dyersville’s Field of Dreams site.
Isenhart called this a contradiction: the league is bringing its brand to Iowa in historic fashion while also removing it.
“Certainly, the fact that MLB is coming to the area with a marquee attraction, it creates a little bit of irony,” Isenhart said.
Wolfe was “excited” about the prospects of the Field of Dreams game, “but now that they’ve pulled the rug out from us, not so excited anymore.”
Efforts to sway MLB against contraction span all the way to Washington. In January, the United States Congress formed the “Save Minor League Baseball Task Force” with seven members of the House and issued its own resolution in support of minor league teams.
The Iowa resolution hasn’t been adopted yet because of the pandemic shutdown. It contains figures like $2 million annual spending by Quad Cities on local vendors; a $6.56 million annual economic impact in Clinton; and $4.7 million in wages paid out by Burlington because of their minor league teams.
The next step, Isenhart said, is to recruit former players from these teams for support and when legislators resume after this social distancing period to read the resolution on the floor of the state capital. Then, legislators would send the resolution directly to MLB.
Right now, there are still many unknowns. Representatives involved in the resolution hoped to have it read by MLB’s opening day. Nobody knows when baseball or the government will be able to resume, putting all the parties involved in a holding pattern.
But eventually these Iowa lawmakers hope they can issue this message and that MLB is willing to listen.
“Certainly minor league baseball contributes tremendously to the major league brand,” Isenhart said. “This is important not just for (communities with teams) but for the whole state.”