Dubuque Wahlert isn’t ready to concede the girls city soccer championship just yet.
But now the Golden Eagles need to root for their rival to beat another rival.
Emma Donovan scored in the 11th minute and younger sister Olivia scored in each half as Wahlert beat Dubuque Senior, 3-1, on Monday at Clarke University’s Burrows Field.
Wahlert improved to 1-1 against its closest rivals with an overtime loss to Hempstead. The Golden Eagles close out city play on May 17 against Western Dubuque, which is 2-0 against its Dubuque rivals. Hempstead, which is also 1-1 in city action, and Senior meet the same day.
“I think we have a lot of potential,” Olivia Donovan said. “We can beat WD if we just come out with this intensity and have the confidence that we had this game.”
The Golden Eagles (4-8) opened the scoring just less than 11 minutes in.
Emma Donovan mishit an incoming corner kick and redirected it back out to the corner, then raced around the backside of the defense to get on the end of a pass back into the box, slotting it past Rams goalkeeper Savannah Snyder at the 10:48 mark of the first half.
“I didn’t get my body around it and all of a sudden it went out to the corner,” she said. “I was like, ‘Serve it again.’ Luckily it came right in the right spot and we finished it.”
Senior (3-8) had a prime chance to equalize in the 20th minute as Ellie Richardson broke loose on a breakaway, but she lifted her shot a little too high and over the goal.
She made up for it moments later.
Richardson again ran onto a loose ball, broke loose toward goal and kept her shot just low enough to deflect off the bottom of the crossbar and into the back of the net at the 20:42 mark.
Emma Donovan nearly pushed the Eagles back in front with just more than 5 minutes left in the half, but Snyder put her hand out just in time to knock the ball away for her defense to clear.
Snyder made another nice save moments later following a throw-in, but Olivia Donovan was there to knock home the rebound to give the Eagles a 2-1 lead with 4:36 left in the half.
Snyder finished with eight saves for the Rams.
Olivia Donovan, a freshman, added her second goal 10 minutes into the second half for her first multi-goal game.
“I haven’t had a lot of soccer experience. I was kind of new, but with my sister helping me and all the upperclassmen, it’s really thrilling to score some goals,” Olivia Donovan said.
Wahlert outshot the Rams, 17-11, and finished with the advantage in shots on goal (11-6) and corner kicks (5-0).
Amya Lavenz made five saves in goal for the Eagles. She was injured during a collision in front of the Wahlert net with 18:42 left, but stayed in the game.
“We were excited about this game,” Wahlert coach Savannah Johnson said. “This season has been tough overall, but I’m extremely proud of the girls for continuing to fight.”