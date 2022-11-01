The recruiting letters just keep coming.
Power Five schools were jumping in line for Anterio Thompson’s commitment, except the one he was waiting for. When it finally came, he pounced.
Thompson, a former Dubuque Hempstead standout now playing at Iowa Western Community College, verbally committed to play for the Iowa Hawkeyes next season.
The defensive tackle will have three years of eligibility remaining when he arrives in Iowa City.
“Every school that was recruiting me I was taking into consideration,” Thompson said. “I was talking with them, I went out to a couple schools to go look at some games and visit them, but I knew deep down inside that Iowa was where I wanted to be.”
Thompson had offers in hand from Illinois, Nebraska, Kansas, Washington State, North Carolina State, South Dakota, Buffalo, Liberty, Eastern Michigan, Memphis, UNLV, Utah State and Western Kentucky.
Kelvin Bell, Iowa’s defensive line coach, can be credited with landing Thompson.
“It wasn’t like a coach and player talk, it was more like a man-to-man talk,” Thompson said. “He was teaching me about their program, but also teaching me about the recruiting process. I was new to it, because I hadn’t had anybody in my family play college sports to teach me the recruiting process. With him talking to me man to man, he just felt like a father figure and I just knew Iowa was the place that I wanted to be.”
Thompson stood out on Hempstead’s defensive line during the 2020 campaign, his only season of varsity football with the Mustangs. He registered 37 tackles, 36 solo, with one sack and seven tackles for loss.
He also appeared in 15 games for the Hempstead basketball team in 2020-21, averaging 2.9 points and 2.9 rebounds off the bench.
Thompson said he played his senior football season at 250 pounds, but has added about 50 pounds to his 6-foot-2 frame. His recruitment exploded after running a 4.6-second 40-yard dash at an offseason camp at the University of Nebraska.
He used a redshirt his freshman season at Iowa Western. He is the Reivers’ sixth-leading tackler with 21 total stops this season, including 5.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. He has also recovered a fumble.
“From high school to college, I’ve gotten significantly better with using my hands, quick with my feet and I would say what impacted me on the field is just my quickness and my size,” Thompson said. “I’m very good with my hands, very powerful with my hands, and just my playmaking and the fact that I don’t give up on plays.”
Thompson will graduate from Iowa Western in mid-December and plans to enroll at Iowa in January. He has not yet decided on a major.
He knows it won’t be easy at Iowa, where the team has routinely sent defensive linemen to the NFL. But a former Iowa Western player now in the NFL serves as an example of a dream coming true.
“They had a player named Daviyon Nixon from Iowa Western. Knowing that Coach Bell knows what he’s doing, he’s gotten players to the next level, made me even more confident in the program,” Thompson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.