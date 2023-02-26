For the second consecutive season, the Galena High School girls basketball team will face Chicago Hope Academy for a berth in the Illinois Class 1A state tournament in Normal. The teams meet at 7 p.m. Monday for the Elgin Harvest Christian Academy Super-Sectional championship.
Last winter, the Pirates left little doubt. Maggie Furlong, who now plays volleyball at Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, dropped 15 points, while current Pirates standouts Gracie Furlong and Addie Hefel scored 12 apiece and Taylor Burcham added seven points as the Pirates dominated Hope from the opening tip at Hoffman Estates.
Recommended for you
This time around, Galena owns the No. 1 ranking and a 32-1 record. The Pirates are one of only five ranked teams in the Elite Eight.
Here is a capsule look at Monday’s game:
Galena’s road to Elgin — The Pirates, under the direction of 13th-year head coach Jamie Watson, have won four postseason games by a total of 110 points and none of their foes have come within 18 of them. They cruised to their seventh regional championship in nine years by beating Warren, 63-22, in the semifinals and taking out Scales Mound/River Ridge, 48-28, in the final at Galena. The Pirates claimed their second straight sectional championship with a 42-24 victory over Pecatonica in the semifinals at Polo, then held Orangeville scoreless in the final quarter of a 48-17 win in the final.
Hope’s road to Elgin — Unranked Hope cruised through the Chicago Morgan Park Academy Regional with a 75-14 win over Bridgeville Universal in the semifinals and a 61-25 rout of Chicago Fenger in the final. Hope claimed its sectional title with a 41-40 cliffhanger win over Chicago Orr at Chicago Fenger after handling Chicago Morgan Park Academy, 45-31, in the semifinal round.
Grand trio — Hefel, a junior, became the ninth player in program history to join the 1,000-point club when she scored 13 points in the sectional semifinal victory over Pecatonica. Gracie Furlong, an Illinois Basketball Coaches Association first-team all-state performer as a freshman last season, became the eighth member of the club on Feb. 7. And they weren’t the only Pirates to hit the 1,000-point mark in February. Connor Glasgow, a junior on the boys team, also hit the milestone in a game against Freeport Aquin.
Lone blemish — Galena suffered its only loss of the season at the Byron MLK Tournament in mid-January. Byron, which landed at No. 3 in the final Class 2A state poll, handled the Pirates, 59-42, despite 18 points from Gracie Furlong and 12 from Burcham.
Shooting for Normal — The other three super-sectional games include: No. 7-ranked Neoga vs. No. 15 Christopher at Effingham St. Anthony; Champaign St. Thomas More vs. Serena at Pontiac; and No. 9 Havana vs. No. 2 Okawville at Mount Sterling Brown County. The Mount Sterling Super-Sectional winner will face the Elgin Super-Sectional winner at 10 a.m. Thursday in Normal, while the Effingham Super-Sectional champ faces the Pontiac Super-Sectional winner at 11:45 a.m. The third-place game takes place Thursday night, with the final set for 11 a.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.