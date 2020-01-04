Gannon Gremmel opened the 2020s with a bang.
The Iowa State University redshirt junior wrestler went 5-0 to claim the 285-pound title at the Southern Scuffle in Chattanooga, Tenn.
Gremmel, a state champion as a senior at Dubuque Hempstead, outscored his opponents, 36-13, in becoming the first Cyclone wrestler to win a Southern Scuffle title since 2014. Iowa State finished 15th in the team race with 39.5 team points.
In the championship bout, Gremmel beat Northern Colorado’s Dalton Robertson by injury default. He scored two takedowns in more than a minute of action, but Robertson appeared to injure his ankle on the first exchange between the two.
In the semifinals, Gremmel finished on a low-single attack and notched a late takedown to defeat Appalachian State’s Cary Miller, 3-2. Earlier in the tournament, he defeated North Carolina State’s Owen Trephan, Rutgers’ Alex Esposito and Finger Lakes’ Lewis Fernandes.
Gremmel, an NCAA qualifier last season, is ranked No. 14 in NCAA Division I in the FloWrestling, Intermat and Trackwrestling polls.
He improved to 14-4 this season and is 60-26 in his career with the Cyclones.
UWP mourns loss of Collins — Dr. Patricia Collins, the pioneer of UW-Platteville women’s athletics, passed away Dec. 12. Collins was a 1992 inductee to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Hall of Fame, a 2012 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference inductee and was awarded the UW-Platteville College of Liberal Arts and Education Arts and Letters Hall of Fame recognition at homecoming in 2012.
Collins was a professor of health and physical education for 33 years at UW-Platteville, where she started the Pioneer women’s athletic program in 1966. She served as head coach for volleyball (1966-84), badminton (1966-84) and women’s track and field (1966-80). She was the first women’s athletic director from 1971-84. Collins was also instrumental in establishing the Wisconsin Women’s Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Dubuque trio playing at Upper Iowa — Three former Dubuque prep basketball standouts play for the Upper Iowa University men’s team in Fayette. Josh Carter, who led Wahlert to two state championships, is a senior with the Peacocks. Hempstead grad Lucas Duax is a redshirt freshman, and his younger brother, Max Duax, is a true freshman. The Peacocks are 6-6 and compete in the NCAA Division II Northern Sun Conference.
Wills takes over Marian program — Tyler Wills, a 2011 graduate of Galena High School who later played at Clarke University, took over the men’s volleyball program at Marian University in Fond du Lac, Wis., last month. He served as an assistant coach for the women’s team at Transylvania, of Louisville, Ky., and helped his team to a 43-16 record and the first NCAA tournament appearance in program history.
Wills previously served as an assistant coach at Buena Vista and the University of Louisville. He takes over a Marian program that went 10-15 last season. As a player, Wills led Clarke to a third-place finish at the NAIA National Tournament in 2014.
Cornell hires Pifer — Cornell College hired Dan Pifer as its new head football coach last month. He brings 24 years of coaching experience to Mount Vernon, including five combined conference championships during recent stints at Olivet (Mich.) College from 2012-16, and Trine (Ind.) University from 2006-11. He replaces former University of Dubuque coach Vince Brautigam, who compiled a 42-56 record in 10 seasons at Cornell.