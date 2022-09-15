Senior Vs. CR Prairie Volleyball
Buy Now

Senior's Maya Watters makes a kill during their volleyball match against Cedar Rapids Prairie at Dubuque Senior High School on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

 Stephen Gassman

City volleyball programs continue to receive recognition with the release of the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s rankings on Thursday.

And Dubuque Senior has joined in on the fun.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.