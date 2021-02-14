Prairie du Chien’s Rhett Koenig won his second consecutive state title, moving up a weight to claim the 113-pound WIAA Division 3 crown with a 4-minute pin of Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal’s Luke Dux in the final on Saturday night at Adams-Friendship High School in Friendship.
About 90 miles away, Mineral Point’s Nolan Springer was doing the same.
Springer, the Division 3 160-pound champion last year, won by technical fall, 20-5, over Random Lake’s Samuel Schwabe in the 170-pound final at Wausau East High School in Wausau.
Springer wasn’t the only Pointer to mine gold, either.
Teammate Mason Hughes won a 3-1 decision over Iowa-Grant/Highland’s Cal Dorota in the 182 final.
Mineral Point’s Lucas Sullivan (113) and Tarrin Riley (126), and Fennimore’s Brody Lee (132) settled for silver.
Royall’s Nolan McKittrick edged Sullivan, 4-3, in the 113 final.
Riley lost a 7-1 decision to Coleman’s Tanner Gerber and Kewaunee’s Jack Severin beat Lee, 6-3.
It was the first loss of the season for both Riley and Lee.
Fennimore’s Brett Birchman beat Iowa-Grant/Highland’s Mason Welsh in the 120-pound third-place match, and Iowa-Grant/Highland’s Elliot Biba (106) also placed third.
Iowa-Grant/Highland’s Colton Cutts (152), Mineral Point’s Bo Hanson (160) and Daniel Nordstrom (220) and Lancaster’s Ryan McCartney (195) finished in sixth place.
Back in Division 2, Prairie du Chien’s Bradyn Saint was runner-up at 170 after suffering his first loss, 5-4, against Ashland’s Jared Stricker.
The Blackhawks’ Matt Rogge (152) placed fifth and Maddox Cejka was sixth at 132.
Belmont/Platteville’s Michael Douglas won his 285-pound third-place match and Darlington/Black Hawk’s Matt King was fifth at 220.