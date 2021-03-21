Gannon Gremmel said before the tournament he was 95% sure this would be his final ride.
He went out in style.
Iowa State’s Gremmel won what could be the final match of his college career, backing up his quarterfinal victory with a 4-0 victory over Wisconsin’s Trent Hillger in the 285-pound fifth-place match at the NCAA Division I wrestling championships on Saturday in St. Louis.
Gremmel, seeded sixth, used a first-period takedown and a second-period reversal to score all the points he needed in beating the 14th-seeded Hillger for the second time in the tournament.
Gremmel won a 2-1 decision in tiebreaker-1 in their quarterfinal match on Friday.
Gremmel finished the season 19-3. His only losses this season came against No. 2-seeded Mason Parris of Michigan and Arizona State’s fourth-seeded Cohlton Schultz. Gremmel lost to Schultz, 3-1, in sudden victory in Saturday’s consolation semifinal after falling to Parris in Friday’s semifinals.
“Gannon Gremmel has come so far since the last time he wrestled in the NCAA tournament two years ago,” Iowa State coach Kevin Dresser said Friday night. “For some of you guys that have followed us, you’ve seen the growth he’s had. He’s in the top (five) in the nation at arguably one of the toughest weight classes in the nation.”
A 2016 state champion from Dubuque Hempstead, Gremmel — who went 89-33 wearing a Cyclones singlet — ends his collegiate career as a three-time NCAA qualifier, a two-time All-American, and the 2021 Big 12 Conference champion.
He was a four-time state medalist and three-time state finalist at Hempstead.
Iowa State’s David Carr won the 157-pound national championship with a 4-0 decision over Rider’s Jesse Dellavecchia.
IOWA CLAIMS TITLE
Iowa locked up its 24th national team championship and first since 2010 before the final placement matches had even concluded on Saturday afternoon.
Iowa finished with seven All-Americans, one champion and won the team race over Penn State, 129-113.5. The Nittany Lions had six All-Americans but crowned four champions.
Spencer Lee won his third consecutive 125-pound title for the Hawkeyes with a 7-0 decision over Arizona State’s Brandon Courtney.
Iowa’s Jaydin Eierman (141) and Michael Kemerer (174) both lost to Penn State wrestlers in sudden victory in the finals.
Eierman lost, 4-2, to Nick Lee; Kemerer lost a 3-1 decision to Carter Starocci.
Iowa had three wrestlers reach the consolation finals.
Austin DeSanto won by technical fall over Arizona State’s Michael McGee in the 133-pound consolation semifinals, then won an 11-0 major decision over Virginia Tech’s Korbin Myers for third place.
But DeSanto did not take part in the Parade of All-Americans or medal stand ceremony after inappropriate behavior directed toward NCAA media officials.
“My behavior toward the NCAA media officials prior to the post-match interview was wrong and I owe all those involved a sincere apology,” DeSanto said in a statement released by Iowa. “My language and behavior was inappropriate and inexcusable. I have spoken with (head coach) Tom (Brands) and I understand and agree with the decision.”
Heavyweight Tony Cassioppi beat Arizona State’s Schultz, 5-0, in his third-place match. Jacob Warner was fourth at 197 after losing a 5-3 decision to Michigan’s Myles Amine.
Kaleb Young finished in seventh place for the Hawkeyes.
Northern Iowa’s lone All-American climbed all the way back after losing in Friday night’s semifinals. Parker Keckeisen beat Rutgers’ John Poznanski, 5-4, for third place and finished his freshman season 20-1.
Illinois’ Lucas Byrd (133) and Dylan Duncan (141) won their fifth-place matches. Wisconsin’s Eric Barnett joined Hillger on the podium after finishing in eighth place at 125.