News in your town

Duax on UNI: It just hit me that this was the place I wanted to go

Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week: Aidan Noonan (Cascade)

More than the Score: Creslanes U12 team qualifies for nationals

Sports in brief: Hawkeyes extend wrestling coach Brands

NBA roundup: Antetokounmpo sits again as Bucks lose to Pacers

College basketball: Loras needs every last second to sweep UD

College basketball: Loras needs every last second to sweep UD

College basketball roundup: No. 12 Kentucky rallies from 14 down, beats Vanderbilt

Prep wrestling: Hempstead, Western Dubuque to clash in regional tournament

Prep bowling: Bobcats get much-needed rhythm going in sweep of Senior

Boys prep basketball: Waterloo West edges Senior in battle of ranked foes

Boys prep basketball: Rams lose heartbreaker to Wahawks

NBA roundup: Beal scores 30, Wizards beat Bulls

LeBron James among 44 US Olympic basketball team finalists

New 'smart mound' can help analyze pitchers' efficiency

Local & area roundup: Dailey, Misky power No. 1 Cubans

NBA roundup: Middleton, Bledsoe help Bucks beat Kings minus Antetokounmpo

Sports in brief: ISU's Haliburton shut down for the season

USHL: Saints make rare Tuesday night visit to Waterloo

Girls prep basketball: East Dubuque grinds to regional win

Prep wrestling: Regional duals for Beckman, West Delaware

Men's college basketball: Green means go for UNI

Dubuque native, Hawkeyes basketball player Pemsl arrested

Sundown skiers take advantage of home slopes

Prep swimming: Holesinger lands 1st team nod on all-MVC swim squad

Sports in brief: Twins player the 1st to apologize for Astros scandal

Girls prep basketball: East Dubuque grinds to regional win

Dubuque native, Hawkeyes basketball player Pemsl arrested

Cyclones star Haliburton out for season with wrist fracture

Baylor stays No. 1 in quiet week for Top 25; Iowa, Illinois fall

Youth skiing: Sundown struts its stuff

USHL: Saints gain separation

Men's basketball: Pritzl scores 19 as Wisconsin cruises past Ohio State

Women's college basketball: Iowa trio erupts for 64 points in win at Purdue

Girls prep basketball: Illinois regionals preview

Korkmaz, Embiid lead 76ers past Bulls

BattleHawks win XFL debut

Sports briefs