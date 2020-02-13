Western Dubuque beat Dubuque Hempstead in an Iowa Class 3A regional dual semifinal before getting shut out in the regional final.
The Bobcats beat the Mustangs, 73-6, before falling to No. 2-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock, 79-0, on Wednesday night in Waverly, Iowa.
Alex Ludwig (113 pounds), Bradyn Delaney (120), Corbin Collins (126), Joseph Simon (132), Jared Cordes (138), Levi Burds (152), Tony Lyon (160), Carter Kluesner (170), Sawyer Nauman (195), Joe Loffa (220) and Tim Althaus (285) won by fall for the Bobcats in their victory over the Mustangs.
Landon Reisen won by fall at 106 to register the only win for Hempstead, which did not wrestle its full varsity lineup.
Western Dubuque sent out its backups for the final against the Go-Hawks, who advanced to next week’s state dual tournament for the 14th time in 16 seasons.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke 88, Graceland 65 — At Kehl Center: Darius Lasley was 8-for-12 from beyond the arc and 11 of 15 overall from the floor, scoring a game-high 31 points as the NAIA No. 24-ranked Pride routed Graceland. Nick Marshall added 18 points, Dylan Kurey had 13 and Keith Johnson added 12 for Clarke (19-7, 15-5 Heart of America).
UW-Platteville 70, UW-Whitewater 68 — At Whitewater, Wis.: Kyle Tuma and Carter Voelker each made 1 of 2 free throws in the final 20 seconds, sending the Pioneers past the Warhawks. Voelker finished with 21 points. Tuma, whose free throws with 20 seconds left broke a 68-all tie, added 18 points. Blake McCann chipped in 12 points and Justin Stovall had 10 as UW-Platteville improved to 19-3 overall and 9-2 in the WIAC.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke 80, Graceland 42 — At Kehl Center: Emma Gaber scored a game-high 15 points off the bench, Makenna Haase finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Morgan Pitz chipped in 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals as the NAIA No. 19-ranked Pride (21-5, 15-4 Heart) rolled past Graceland.
UW-Whitewater 59, UW-Platteville 55 — At Platteville, Wis.: Maiah Domask scored 12 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead the Pioneers (11-11), but Whitewater outscored Platteville, 31-23, in the second half to secure the WIAC victory.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lancaster 64, Iowa-Grant 49 — At Lancaster, Wis.: Dawson Bowen scored 15 points, Preston Noethe and Hayden Wagner added 11 apiece, and the Flying Arrows beat the Panthers on Tuesday night.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Galena 47, River Ridge/Scales Mound 39 — At Hanover, Ill.: Sami Wasmund scored 13 points and Corinna Noble added 12, leading the Pirates past the co-op.
Waterloo West 69, Dubuque Senior 49 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Ella Noel scored 20 points to lead the Rams in a 20-point loss to the Wahawks on Tuesday night.