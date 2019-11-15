CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Morgan Middleton is a 6-foot outside hitter who crushes sets as hard as anyone in the state of Iowa. She leads Class 2A with 526 kills on the season, more than the rest of her teammates on Clarion-Goldfield-Dows combined.
Olivia Hogan is a 5-3 libero experiencing her first postseason with Dyersville Beckman. Middleton could probably bench press her.
When the two faced off in Thursday’s 2A state semifinals with a championship game berth on the line, the Trailblazers’ back-row David neutralized the Cowgirls’ hard-hitting Goliath.
Hogan’s 15 digs and scrappy play anchored second-seeded Beckman to a semifinal sweep of No. 6 C-G-D, 25-15, 25-18, 25-18, propelling the Blazers to its first state title match in 19 years at the U.S. Cellular Center.
It’s not often that liberos grab the headline in a volleyball match. But anyone who watched Hogan flailing her body across the floor, keeping countless hard-driven Middleton spikes in play, recognized how a difference-maker has emerged in the back row for the Blazers.
“These last three weeks (Hogan) has been a beast,” said Beckman coach Todd Troutman, who guided the Blazers to the title match way back in 2000, earning them a state runner-up trophy and the highest finish in school history. “She was huge. We wanted to funnel everything to her and if she dug half of the balls, we knew we’d be ahead. Instead, she dug everything that came her way. She has established herself as one of the best liberos I’ve seen in many, many years.”
Beckman (42-8) will take on No. 1 Western Christian (40-5) tonight at 4:45 p.m. in the 2A title match. The Wolfpack — defending 2A champs — swept No. 4 Osage in Thursday’s other semifinal.
The top two seeds were both making return trips to the 2A final four this year, but the Blazers returned a much different group from their 2018 run. Only Paige McDermott (who took the floor for Beckman last year) had semifinal experience for the Blazers.
The rest of the Beckman cast looked anything but fazed by the moment.
“I was so excited to face a big hitter like that,” Hogan said. “It feels totally awesome to take down an awesome team like that. … We just played our game, were positive the whole time and got touches on the ball.”
Middleton still went off for 18 kills, but Beckman boasts its own ferocious outside, too. Senior Dubuque Hempstead transfer Jada Wills put down a match-high 19 kills without a blemish for a .543 percentage. In her first semifinal stint, the typically steady Wills was seen jubilantly bouncing around after every thunderous slam she put down.
“This is my first semifinal. We really wanted this win and we got it,” Wills said. “We had confidence in each other, they had confidence in me, and I just swung away at every set that was given to me.”
Across the board, the Blazers hitters again came to play. McDermott finished with 11 kills on 17 attempts and clinched each game for Beckman on set-point spikes. Kiersten Schmitt finished with 10 kills, Chloe Ungs added five and Kylee Rueber four for a Blazers attack that was an efficient .429 hitting.
“We had to bring our A-game to beat them. We came with the mindset that we could win — not that we would win — so keeping that mindset helped us,” said McDermott, who also finished with two blocks and an ace. “We’ve been working our butts off the whole season. We knew we could do this if we put in the work and now it’s finally here.”
Neither team in today’s championship has dropped a set since the playoffs began. That’s obviously going to change.
Given how Beckman looked on Thursday, there’s no indication that the Blazers are due to cool off.
“This group of kids has found themselves as a team these last three weeks,” Troutman said. “We are a very, very good, well-rounded team right now. It’s fun to watch.”