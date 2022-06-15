After a shaky defensive performance that saw the Wahlert softball team commit six errors and fall, 9-5, to Cedar Rapids Washington in Game 1, the Golden Eagles responded for a 16-5 win in the nightcap on Tuesday in a Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader at Wahlert High School.
Bailey Welu had two hits and homered, and Tierani Teslow went 3-for-4 in the opener, but Wahlert could not rally out of an early seven-run deficit.
Behind a 10-run fourth inning in Game 2, the Golden Eagles salvaged a split via the mercy rule. Welu added three more hits, and Ruth Tauber and Anna Roling added two apiece.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1-7, Dubuque Senior 0-2 — At Wiegand Field: Meredith tossed a gem, striking out eight in Game 1, but suffered the hard-luck defeat. Josie Potts went 2-for-2 for the Rams in the second game.
prep baseball
Cascade 10, West Branch 0 — At Cascade, Iowa: The Class 2A No. 3-ranked Cougars improved to 11-2 on the season by blanking West Branch. Tanner Simon, Jack Menster, Cooper Hummel and Cass Hoffman had two hits each for Cascade.
North Linn 21, Bellevue Marquette 0 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Class 1A No. 5-ranked North Linn overpowered the Mohawks.
(Monday’s games)
Western Dubuque 11-8, Cedar Falls 7-2 — At Farley, Iowa: The Class 3A No. 5-ranked Bobcats improved to 18-3 with the Mississippi Valley Conference sweep of Class 4A No. 4 Cedar Falls (14-5). Jack Clemens went 2-for-3, Garrett Kadolph drove in a pair of runs and Tucker Nauman fanned six in five innings of work to lead Western Dubuque in the opener. In the nightcap, Bryn Vantiger went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs; Jake Goodman went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs; Kadolph went 2-for-3 with a solo home run; Colton McIlrath had a pair of hits; and Ryan Klostermann struck out nine in 6 1/3 innings.
Cedar Rapids Prairie 3-11, Dubuque Wahlert 0-6 — At Petrakis Park: Class 4A No. 9 Prairie (15-6) dropped Class 3A No. 4 Wahlert to 13-6 with the MVC sweep. Six different Golden Eagles had hits in the opener. Aaron Savary went 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, Patrick Fitzgerald went 3-for-4 with two doubles, and Tommy Forbes added a pair of hits for Wahlert.
Dubuque Senior 12-11, Waterloo West 5-1 — At Senior: Mason Kunkel went 2-for-4, and Jon Willie, Bode Nagelmaker, Jared Ostwinkle and Joel Wilbricht all drove in a pair of runs, and Kobe Meyer scattered seven hits in a complete-game win for the Rams (3-16) in the opener. In the nightcap, Ray Schlosser, Ostwinkle, Kunkel and Jack Aitchison all had two hits, and Nagelmaker, Ostwinkle, Kunkel, Meyer and Wilbricht drove in two runs each. Kaeden Klein struck out five and allowed four hits in the complete-game win.
Clear Creek-Amana 10-4, Dyersville Beckman 6-5 —At Tiffin, Iowa: Class 2A No. 5-ranked Beckman (12-8) pushed across a run in the top of the eighth to salvage a split of the WaMaC Conference doubleheader with the Class 3A No. 2 Clippers (13-4). Owen Huehnergarth went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, Luke Schieltz drove in a pair of runs, and Nick Schmidt earned the win with four innings of one-run relief with six strikeouts. In the opener, Schieltz went 4-for-4 with a double; Matthew Florence, Eli Kluesner, Lane Kramer; and Kluesner and J.T. Recker drove in two runs apiece for Beckman.
Maquoketa 5-0, Independence 1-1 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: Kasey Coakley went 3-for-4 with an RBI and Mitchell Roeder tossed a complete-game two-hitter as the Cardinals (4-11) upset Class 3A No. 8 Independence (13-6) in the opener of the WaMaC twin bill. In the nightcap, Roeder collected Maquoketa’s lone hit off Teegan McEnany, and Coakley took the hard-luck loss despite fanning eight and allowing just four hits and no earned runs.
Bellevue Marquette 6, Central City 2 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Cam Templeton went 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Kannon Still drove in three runs, Jacob Litterer added a pair of hits, and Spencer Roeder scattered four hits in 5 1/3 innings to earn the pitching win in the opener for Marquette (7-5) in the Tri-Rivers Conference win.
Easton Valley 15, Edgewood-Colesburg 0 — At Edgewood, Iowa: The Vikings had three hits while falling to 7-7 on a night in which they honored the 1952 state championship team from Colesburg.
Maquoketa Valley 9, Calamus-Wheatland 1 — At Delhi, Iowa: Toby Grimm went 3-for-4, T.J. Cook added a pair of hits, Matthew Schaul drove in two runs and Cook struck out eight and allowed just three hits in 4 2/3 innings for the pitching win. Maquoketa Valley is 10-4.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Peosta 5, Rickardsville 4 —At Farley, Iowa: Peosta scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh in the quarterfinals of the Farley Tournament.
Garret Baumhover and Kyle Lehman had two hits each for the Cubs, while Lance Boyer went 3-for-4 for the A’s.
