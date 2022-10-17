Lindsey Beaves challenged her players because she believed they could play better.
And she believed in their abilities to do so.
Following a disappointing closing stretch of the season where the Golden Eagles dropped nine of their last 11 matches, the players responded over the course of the past week of practice in preparation for the postseason.
“I think we found something that we didn’t know we needed,” said senior right-side Meghan McDonald. “We needed to turn something on. In practice, she really went harder on us because she knew we could do much better. I think tonight we really showed what we were capable of. We have to keep it going.”
Olivia Donovan collected her 1,000th career assist during a 34-assist performance, Ella Kelleher and Anna Roling delivered 11 kills apiece, and Liliana Marrero-O’Hea added 11 digs as the No. 12-ranked Eagles convincingly swept Oelwein in 62 minutes, 25-16, 25-9, 25-9, on Monday night at Wahlert Gymnasium in an Iowa Class 3A Region 5 opener.
“We had a good talk last week after the MVC quad about how they wanted the rest of the season to go,” Beaves said. “The start of the postseason, everyone’s 0-0. Everyone starts on the same page. We talked about deciding if you want this? Do you want your season to end early, or do you want to go as far as you can go? They responded well and we’ve had some good practices. We came out tonight and were the aggressors throughout the entire match, which I was really happy with.”
Wahlert (13-17) advanced to Wednesday’s regional semifinal to host Monticello (23-10). Oelwein closed its season at 13-20.
“We knew we were going to have to battle,” said Donovan, who stepped in as Wahlert’s starting setter last season as a freshman. “We came to practice and just focused on our skills and being a team.”
Donovan racked up 348 kills last season, and the sophomore really gained control of the offense this fall under Beaves. Donovan reached the milestone plateau in the second set against the Huskies and now has 659 assists on the season and 1,007 for her career.
“It’s a big deal,” Beaves said. “She runs the offense with a lot of poise. She’s a quiet competitor, and she has this side that you wouldn’t notice unless you watch her in practice every day. She works hard and has come a long way. She’s a coachable kid, so she’s fun to watch out there.”
The Golden Eagles certainly hope to keep their momentum from Monday going into the semifinals, as Wahlert dominated Oelwein in every facet of the contest and never trailed. While the milestone was a nice bonus for Donovan, the team performance is what it was all about.
“I think it’s a reflection of the whole team,” Donovan said. “It takes the whole team. We need a good pass to get it up to me, and the hitters need to execute. It’s a reflection of the whole team and how we work hard together.”
